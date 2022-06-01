India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming: Playing 11 named

India, the most dominant side of the round-robin stage, didn’t have any answers to the speed and aggression shown by Japan, especially on turnovers. As Reid – who was unusually animated during his quarter-time talk after the first period – pointed out, Japan were getting first to the ball and winning most of the 50-50 battles in midfield. India scored a couple of goals late in the fourth quarter but they proved to be consolations. They had already been blown away by the Japanese blitz. (READ FULL STORY)

Scoreline: Japan 5 (Shota Yamada 1’, Raiki Fujishima 2’, Yoshiki Kirishita 29’, Kosei Kawabe 35’, Ryoma Ooka 41’) beat India 3 (Dilpreet Singh 17’, Harmanpreet Singh 53’, Hardik Singh 59’)