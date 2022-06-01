India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming: Playing 11 named

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Defending champions India failed to reach finals of Asia Cup Hockey 2022. They will be contesting today for a third place match against Japan. India lost 2-5 in Pool A match & won 2-1 against Japan in Super 4’s match. The young Indian hockey team dished out some impressive and fast-paced hockey in a Super 4s match against South Korea but an outright victory eluded it as a 4-4 draw pushed it out of the Asia Cup title race on Tuesday.
India will play Japan in the third-fourth place classification match. Follow IND vs JAP live updates below.
First India and then followed by Japan. That's it then, the national anthems are done and we are ready for the game to begin. India will aim for the medal and need one final surge. Japan start and they move from left to right.
In the 40-year Asia Cup history, neither of the two subcontinental giants India and Pakistan will feature in the Asia Cup final or in the top two positions of the podium.
Defending champions Indian men’s hockey team missed out on a chance to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday (May 31). With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s Pool Table, India needed to win the match to reach the final. India will now face Japan in the bronze medal match.