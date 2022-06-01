scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming: Playing 11 named

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: IND vs JAP match takes place at Jakarta's GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 1, 2022 2:45:17 pm
india vs japan liveIndia vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: IND vs JAP atGBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium.

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Defending champions India failed to reach finals of Asia Cup Hockey 2022. They will be contesting today for a third place match against Japan. India lost 2-5 in Pool A match & won 2-1 against Japan in Super 4’s match. The young Indian hockey team dished out some impressive and fast-paced hockey in a Super 4s match against South Korea but an outright victory eluded it as a 4-4 draw pushed it out of the Asia Cup title race on Tuesday.

India will play Japan in the third-fourth place classification match. Follow IND vs JAP live updates below.

Live Blog

India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Catch live updates of the bronze medal match between IND and JAP

14:41 (IST)01 Jun 2022
India vs Japan Hockey Live: Time for National Anthems

First India and then followed by Japan. That's it then, the national anthems are done and we are ready for the game to begin. India will aim for the medal and need one final surge. Japan start and they move from left to right.

14:27 (IST)01 Jun 2022
India vs Japan Hockey Live: In a first

In the 40-year Asia Cup history, neither of the two subcontinental giants India and Pakistan will feature in the Asia Cup final or in the top two positions of the podium.

14:05 (IST)01 Jun 2022
India vs Japan Hockey Live: IND line-up

Image

13:46 (IST)01 Jun 2022
India vs Japan Hockey Live: Hello and Welcome

Defending champions Indian men’s hockey team missed out on a chance to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday (May 31). With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s Pool Table, India needed to win the match to reach the final. India will now face Japan in the bronze medal match.

India, the most dominant side of the round-robin stage, didn’t have any answers to the speed and aggression shown by Japan, especially on turnovers. As Reid – who was unusually animated during his quarter-time talk after the first period – pointed out, Japan were getting first to the ball and winning most of the 50-50 battles in midfield. India scored a couple of goals late in the fourth quarter but they proved to be consolations. They had already been blown away by the Japanese blitz. (READ FULL STORY)

Scoreline: Japan 5 (Shota Yamada 1’, Raiki Fujishima 2’, Yoshiki Kirishita 29’, Kosei Kawabe 35’, Ryoma Ooka 41’) beat India 3 (Dilpreet Singh 17’, Harmanpreet Singh 53’, Hardik Singh 59’)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd