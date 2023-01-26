India vs Japan Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts battle for ranking in classification match

India vs Japan Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: Having been knocked out of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup title race, hosts India will face Japan in the 34th match of the tournament in Rourkela on Thursday. With the game all level, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side were defeated 4-5 by New Zealand.
While Japan are currently no. 18 in the world rankings compared to India’s no. 6 position, the latter underperforming against New Zealand opens doors for the away team to complete another upset.
The match, a classification one to begin at 7:00 PM (IST), will decide India’s rank vis-a-vis all participating teams in the marquee tournament.
It’s not a coincidence that Indian hockey’s biggest triumph in 40 years came in front of empty stands. The team, led by Manpreet Singh, ended decades of hurt by stepping onto the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, a tournament played without spectators due to the strict pandemic protocols.
As they return to big-time hockey for the first time since winning the Olympic bronze, the situation couldn’t be starker – India will play their opening match of the World Cup against Spain in front of what is set to be one of the biggest crowds at a hockey match in the country, at one of the biggest hockey stadiums in the world. (READ MORE)
It would be putting it mildly to say I am very disappointed by India’s early exit from the ongoing Hockey World Cup. And as fans, while it will take time to recover from the surprise defeat to New Zealand, it is important to make an objective assessment, not an emotionally-charged one, of why a team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics could not even make it into the last 8 of the World Cup.
I saw the team play at the Tokyo Olympics, in certain tournaments after the Games where they were not sending the main team, and I also saw them at the World Cup. The biggest difference between then and now is that we were far better prepared mentally and physically in Tokyo than in Odisha. The physical trainer with the team at the Olympics, Robin Arkell, had worked wonders. Despite playing six-seven matches in severe heat, India never lost the tempo in Tokyo and sadly, I didn’t see that in this team even though the team was almost identical. (READ MORE)
Indian hockey has been here before: At a juncture where it has to choose between stability and chaos.
In the last decade alone, they’ve been at this crossroads multiple times: once, after the triumphant 2014 Asian Games campaign, then following an average Rio Olympics, and later, with a sub-par 2018 World Cup. Each time, it shot itself in the foot, opting for disruption by sacking the coach and setting into motion a sequence of events that ensured the team never moved forward.
One hopes they won’t go down the same route this time. For, coach Graham Reid has not just ensured India’s return to the Olympic podium after four decades, but also injected a dose of stability that Indian hockey had been craving for. (READ MORE)
The India vs New Zealand Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
