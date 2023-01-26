India vs Japan Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts battle for ranking in classification match

Hockey World Cup Live: Sacking the coach wouldn’t help Indian hockey

Indian hockey has been here before: At a juncture where it has to choose between stability and chaos.

In the last decade alone, they’ve been at this crossroads multiple times: once, after the triumphant 2014 Asian Games campaign, then following an average Rio Olympics, and later, with a sub-par 2018 World Cup. Each time, it shot itself in the foot, opting for disruption by sacking the coach and setting into motion a sequence of events that ensured the team never moved forward.

One hopes they won’t go down the same route this time. For, coach Graham Reid has not just ensured India’s return to the Olympic podium after four decades, but also injected a dose of stability that Indian hockey had been craving for. (READ MORE)