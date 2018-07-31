India vs Italy, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: India 1-0 Italy in second quarter

India vs Italy, Hockey World Cup Live Score: India play Italy in knockout match on Tuesday. India vs Italy, Hockey World Cup Live Score: India play Italy in knockout match on Tuesday.

India vs Italy, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: After a campaign-saving draw against USA, the Indian women’s hockey team will hope for a win against lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over World Cup match in London on Tuesday. While 10th-ranked India had to fight their way into the knockout round from Pool B after registering two draws against England and USA and a loss to Ireland, Italy easily scrapped past China (3-0) and Korea (1-0) before slumping to a heavy 1-12 loss to Netherlands in their last match to finish second in Pool A. India will start as favourites against 17th ranked Italy in the crucial knockout match, where a win will pit them against Ireland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.