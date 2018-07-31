India vs Italy, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: India 1-0 Italy in second quarter

India vs Italy, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: After a campaign-saving draw against USA, the Indian women’s hockey team will hope for a win against lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over World Cup match in London on Tuesday. While 10th-ranked India had to fight their way into the knockout round from Pool B after registering two draws against England and USA and a loss to Ireland, Italy easily scrapped past China (3-0) and Korea (1-0) before slumping to a heavy 1-12 loss to Netherlands in their last match to finish second in Pool A. India will start as favourites against 17th ranked Italy in the crucial knockout match, where a win will pit them against Ireland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Live Blog
India vs Italy, Hockey Women's World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: India play Italy in knockout match
India vs Italy, Hockey Women's World Cup Live Score Live Streaming: Even though Ireland topped Pool B, they are the second-lowest ranked team in the competition at No. 16 and went down 0-1 to England on Sunday. So if the Indian girls play to potential, it is not inconceivable to have them in the final four on the weekend – India’s best performance. Till date, at the Women’s Hockey World Cup has been a fourth-place finish at Mandelieu, France, in 1974.
India had a chance of doubling their lead in the second quarter as Navneet gets into a great position on the left flank to send in a cross but the ball is intercepted just before it gets to a waiting Lalremsiami in front of goal.
A brilliant finish by Lalremsiami gives India crucial lead. It wasn't a brilliant start but India capitalised on a long corner to turn the game in their favour.
After Sunita Lakra makes a vital tackle, India earn a penalty corner in the first quarter. And THEY CONVERT SUCCESSFULLY. India draws first blood in this decisive game as Lalremsiami uses some clever movement to get to the ball in the midst of a scramble in the circle.
The Indian Eves begin this clash with purpose as they immediately start applying pressure on our opponents high up the turf.
And the knockout match is underway. This is a very important match for India, who have underperformed in the tournament, which started with 1-1 draw against England followed by a 0-1 loss against lower-ranked Ireland. Then they drew their final group stage match against USA 1-1.
Experienced Rani Rampal leads the blue shirts in the match against Italy. Here are the starting XI:
The players are on the pitch, singing their national anthem. It's a cloudy day. A nervous look on the players' faces.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's knockout match in the Women's Hockey World Cup against lower-ranked Italy. India are hoping for the winning touch in this one to survive the tournament. Winner of today's match will enter the quarterfinal.