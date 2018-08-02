India vs Ireland, Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinals Live Score Live Streaming: India 0-0 Ireland in fourth quarter

India vs Ireland, Hockey World Cup quarters Live Score: Indian women hockey team will be aiming to secure their first World Cup semi-finals spot in 44 years as they play Ireland in the last-eight stage on Thursday. India, who registered their only win against Italy in the tournament so far, will have revenge on their mind against lower-ranked Ireland. If India manage to beat Ireland in quarters, it would ensure the blue shirts only their second appearance in the World Cup last four.
India vs Ireland, Hockey World Cup quarters Live Score Live Streaming: India had to slog it out to make it to the quarterfinals, having drawn 1-1 against England and USA respectively and losing 0-1 to Ireland. Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indians to beat Ireland. The Irish have been in ominous form having topped Pool B ahead of higher-ranked USA and India.
We are in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, which is swinging back and forth between the two sides. The Indian team is pushing its limits for a breakthrough. Match seems to be heading into penalty shootout.
India receive a penalty corner in the final quarter. However, the Irish goalkeeper McFerran does well to keep her side out of danger as Rani's shot failed to give India lead.
That's the end of third quarter as the score still stands 0-0. Both teams look intent on not giving advantage to the other side.
India are relying heavily on their captain Rani to lead them towards an opening goal. Whenever the Indian side builds up to attack, they lose the possession as they wait for Rani to go for the goal.
India do well to defend as Daly Nicola plays through a reverse stick to put the ball inside the circle.
Sunita's tackle deep in the Indian half causes a quick turnover in play and the Indian hockey team breaks forward.
The match moves into the second half. Neither of the teams have lost their intensity as they reach into the third quarter. India have slightly lost their second quarter vigour.
Both sides continue to look for opening goal as the match continues remains goalless at half-time. It has been a hard-fought contest so far as both sides refuse to leg go of possession.
India have found their groove in the second quarter of the quarterfinal as they look to be stealing the possession a little more than the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Savita makes a brilliant save to cast away danger.
Most of the action is taking place in the midfield as both sides refuse to let go of possession. Both teams are lacking when it comes to attack.
The second quarter is underway. Ireland create the first opportunity as they break forward but Lilima is in the right position to stop the danger before it grew.
The first quarter comes to an end. Ireland began well, with strong possession but it seemed to level out towards the end of the quarter. An intense match underway in London with both teams giving their all for the semifinal berth.
Ireland hold possession in the first quarter of the match as India continue to look for an opening chance. Ireland defence stands tall as India struggle.
Good start for Ireland as India look like they are still warming up. Ireland's Pinder and O'Flanagan finding space in the circle. India look to attack but the Irish wall stands tall.
India's quarterfinal match against Ireland underway. In the group stage, India lost to Ireland. Revenge is on their mind as semifinal spot is at stake.
The teams are out on the field. National anthems are being sung. The players are taking positions as the quarterfinal is about to kickstart. Semifinal spot at stake.
Here is the Starting XI of Ireland's hockey team:
Here is the Starting XI of India, who eye semifinal spot.
Here is an appeal by Indian captain Rani Rampal asking fans to give their full support to the team ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Ireland. “We need your support and blessings. On the ground, each player will give their 100 percent, but you guys please give us your 100 percent support outside the ground,” she said. "We all will make you feel proud in tomorrow’s game. Keep supporting India. Jai Hind."
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hockey World Cup quarterfinals match between India and Ireland. India have revenge on their minds as they attempt to book their second semifinal spot ever.