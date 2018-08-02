India vs Ireland, Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinals Live Score Live Streaming: India 0-0 Ireland in fourth quarter

India vs Ireland, Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinals Live Score Live Streaming: India hope for a semifinal spot. India vs Ireland, Women’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinals Live Score Live Streaming: India hope for a semifinal spot.

India vs Ireland, Hockey World Cup quarters Live Score: Indian women hockey team will be aiming to secure their first World Cup semi-finals spot in 44 years as they play Ireland in the last-eight stage on Thursday. India, who registered their only win against Italy in the tournament so far, will have revenge on their mind against lower-ranked Ireland. If India manage to beat Ireland in quarters, it would ensure the blue shirts only their second appearance in the World Cup last four.