India vs Ireland, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score: India 0-1 Ireland in third quarter

India vs Ireland, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score: The Indian women hockey team will be hoping to make amends when it takes on Ireland in their second match of the World Cup in London on Thursday. After settling for a 1-1 draw against World No. 2 and hosts England in their Pool B opener, the Indian hockey team will look to cause an upset against lower-ranked Ireland. The Indian side had only themselves to blame as they conceded a late goal after leading for 54 minutes to end the match sharing points. World No. 16 Ireland are coming into the match after a 3-1 win against World No. 7 USA. Ireland currently top Pool B with three points.
India vs Ireland, Hockey Women's World Cup Live Score:
India vs Ireland, Hockey Women's World Cup Live Score: The Indians would be desperate to score their first win in the tournament on Thursday. But it would be easier said than done as they will be up against an Irish side which has the capability of springing surprises. India lost 1-2 to Ireland in the HWL Semifinals in Johannesburg last year and revenge would be high on the Rani Rampal-led side's agenda when it takes the turf.
And that's the end of second quarter. Ireland continue to lead India 1-0 as the second quarter goes goalless with India playing under pressure despite being the favourites in the match.
That was a close chance for India but Lilima shoots it off-target. India need to relax a bit as they look to be playing under pressure.
India receive a penalty corner but fail to make the most of itas Ireland defend well to remove the danger. India bac in attack mode, looking desperately for their first goal.
Ireland receive another penalty corner after Sunita Lakra gets a green card. Third for India so far in the tournament. Savita does brilliantly to extend her arm to the left, making a routine save off the set-piece.
That's the end of first quarter as India trail Ireland 1-0. 1/3rd of the match left for India to make a comeback after Ana O'Flanagan's goal.
India have a chance of levelling the match as they win a penalty corner right after Ireland take 1-0 lead. They however miss the chance as Gurjit Kaur's shot is brilliantly defended.
Ireland draw first blood as they take 1-0 lead in the first quarter after a successful penalty corner. Ana O'Flanagan uses her stick to deflect the set-piece attempt into the top-right.
The Irish enjoy a period of possession as their defense passes the ball back and forth after Sunita dispossesses the Irish attacker dribbling upfield.
Gurjit's attempt from the set-piece is intercepted by the Irish runner. This match is highly important for India as a win in this match will get them close to a quarterfinal berth and a defeat will make it equally tough for them to advance.
India's Hockey match against Ireland underway in London. The Indian Eves get off to an attacking start as skipper Rani Rampal penetrates the circle, but she is surrounded by the Irish defense and is dispossessed.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match at Hockey Women's World Cup in London. India take on Ireland after a draw against World No. 2 England in their first game. The Indian side will hope to win their first match at the World Cup as they take on lower-ranked Ireland.