India vs Ireland, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score: India 0-1 Ireland in third quarter

India vs Ireland, Hockey Women’s World Cup Live Score: The Indian women hockey team will be hoping to make amends when it takes on Ireland in their second match of the World Cup in London on Thursday. After settling for a 1-1 draw against World No. 2 and hosts England in their Pool B opener, the Indian hockey team will look to cause an upset against lower-ranked Ireland. The Indian side had only themselves to blame as they conceded a late goal after leading for 54 minutes to end the match sharing points. World No. 16 Ireland are coming into the match after a 3-1 win against World No. 7 USA. Ireland currently top Pool B with three points.