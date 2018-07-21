Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs England Hockey Live Score Streaming: India 0-0 England in 2nd quarter

Sjoerd Marijne believes the team has made a lot of progress and has set a target of finishing in the top six at the World Cup.

Skipper Rani Rampal is one of only two players who has previous experience of playing in a World Cup. Eight years ago at Rosario, Argentina, the Shahbad girl caught the eye as a 16-year-old by scoring seven goals as India finished ninth. She is now a veteran with 134 goals in 212 internationals, and feels the high expectations on the home team could work in favour of the Indians.