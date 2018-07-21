Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs England Hockey Live Score Streaming: India 0-0 England in 2nd quarter

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, India vs England Hockey Live Score Streaming: India take on hosts England in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup. This is the first major tournament that the team are playing since Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne returned as coach of the women’s side. India are ranked no. 10 in the world while England are second behind the Netherlands. Captain Rani Rampal is one of just two players who has previous experience of playing in a World Cup and the onus will be on her once again to find the goals. England, who were Olympic champions two years ago when they were playing as Great Britain, will be desperate to get themselves off to a winning start. Catch live scores and updates of the Women’s World Cup match between India and England here.
Live Blog
India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup Live score Live streaming:
England are dominating and India are doing their best to keep them out. They have won two penalty corners so far, both successfully defended by India.
This is how India lined up in the beginning of the match.
A game of counter-attacks so far. England almost gave away a silly goal when Giselle Ainsley made a misplaced pass to Lalremsiani. Nothing much to separate the two sides.
England under pressure after a mistake inside the D. India manage to get it inside but the shot is devoid of any power and the England custodian saves it easily.
England tested the Indian defence pretty early and India then tried to make inroads of their own. They were not too successful in that and now England hold possession again.
An early Penalty Corner for England. Giselle Ansley drag flicks and the shot is blocked.
This is the second match of the day with the first being played between Germany and South Africa. Germany won the match 3-1.
Skipper Rani Rampal is one of only two players who has previous experience of playing in a World Cup. Eight years ago at Rosario, Argentina, the Shahbad girl caught the eye as a 16-year-old by scoring seven goals as India finished ninth. She is now a veteran with 134 goals in 212 internationals and feels the high expectations on the home team could work in favour of the Indians. There is reason for that, though. India are ranked 10th in the world, England second. England were Olympic champions in Rio as Great Britain, India were eliminated in the group stage without winning a single match. Also, this World Cup is a vital part of the buildup to the Asian Games and Tokyo 2022 for India, Tushar Bhaduri observed in his preview.