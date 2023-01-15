India vs England Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarterfinal spot up for grabs as IND, ENG go toe to toe in Rourkela

India vs England Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: The matches between India and England have always been very closely contested. But some of their recent games have been high-scoring affairs, with the balance tilting in India’s favour ever so slightly.
At the Birmingham CWG, England staged a stunning comeback to hold India to a 4-4 draw after being down 1-4. Before that, the two games in the FIH Pro League ended in a 4-3 win for India and a 3-3 draw while at the Tokyo Olympics, India beat their old rivals 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
India’s biggest learning from their recent encounters with England: no matter how big a lead they enjoy, England are never really out of the game.
The three of the last four hockey world cups have been in India [2010 in Delhi, 2018 in Odisha and now in 2023 in Odisha again]. Not everyone is happy with it, though. The Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck has called it “unfair to sporting fairness” and it’s “regrettable that India still hosts such an event”.
Belgium newspaper La Libre asked van Strydonck a direct leading question: ‘How is it possible that a sport agrees to play three of its last four Worlds in the same country?’
Van Strudonck’s reply: “The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event. But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. In addition, it is the only nation that can count on global sponsors like Hero or Odisha. The choice makes sense financially, but unfair to sporting fairness. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years. However, the media coverage of hockey remains too limited here [in Belgium].” (READ MORE)
Harmanpreet Singh | India captain: “We are taking it match by match. Spain is done now and our focus is on England and we are planning for that. Winning penalty corners is very important and we can be better in PC conversion. We are hoping we will do better in that regard."
Amit Rohidas | “I started from the Panposh sports hostel here and playing at home is a wonderful feeling. The support from such a large crowd motivated us but once we are on the pitch we try to focus on the game. It is a team effort and because of the team I got the chance to score in front of the home crowd which included my family members. We are not under pressure and the key to our success will be to execute the plans of the team.”
Graham Reid: “We are up against England next and it will be tougher, they are ranked higher than us. We know how tough England are in the Commonwealth Games. So, we will try to continue our good work (from the Spain match). We did really well defensively (against Spain), we have to continue it.
India have gradually over the years shed their reputation of conceding late goals but England have time and again shown them that old habits die hard. They have staged late comebacks in two out of the last four games and very nearly pulled off a Houdini act in the other two matches.
The 4-4 draw at the Birmingham CWG will rankle India in particular, given they enjoyed a three-goal cushion in that game before allowing England to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.
That should be India’s biggest lesson from their recent encounters with England – no matter how big a lead they enjoy, England are never really out of the game. More so the current side, with their ‘Bazball’ style of hockey.
Penalty corners are the go-to source of goals for most teams in modern hockey but in the last four matches between India and England, the set piece has contributed to more than half of the goals scored. In fact, during an FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar last April, which India won 4-3, all seven goals were scored from corners.
Both teams have a plethora of drag-flicking options. For India, Harmanpreet Singh is the key man for such situations and is backed up by Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar while on Friday, Jarmanpreet Singh stepped up to take a shot as well. England have Sam Ward, Liam Sanford, Nick Bandurak and David Condon as the main threats from PCs.
Each of those matches followed a trend and provided a glimpse into what should be expected during Sunday’s crucial encounter, a virtual must-win for both teams in the race to top Pool D and qualify directly for the quarterfinals. (Read Mihir Vasavda's piece)
India and England have faced each other in 133 matches with England winning 86 of them while India have tasted victory on just 25 ocassions. 22 of the matches have been draws. Can India tilt the scale in their favour tonight?
India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.
Amit Rohidas effortlessly scored a goal, nutmegged players and kept the Spanish attackers at bay. The India vice-captain could do everything that was asked of him on a night when the team produced a near-perfect defensive performance. Well, almost.
He was asked who all from his family were in the stands to watch India’s opening match of the World Cup. “Mom and dad,” he began. “Brother, elder sister,” he continued. “Sister-in-law, and an uncle and badi maa.” Smiles. “A couple of neighbours, a few friends…” Paused to think. And gave up. “Who all should I name?” Laughs.
Rohidas could’ve named each one of the 20,000 people inside the Birsa Munda Stadium. (READ MORE)
WHEN INDIA take on England in their second match of the hockey World Cup in Rourkela Sunday, they will run into a team that has taken a leaf out of the country’s trendsetting cricket team — the ultra-aggressive approach, especially when batting, known as ‘Bazball‘.
England have reached the semifinals of the last three hockey World Cups. But coming into this edition, they have ditched their slightly conservative approach and transformed into one of the fiercest attacking units in world hockey.
This is evident from some of their recent scorelines, including in Great Britain colours at the Olympics: 3-0 (vs the Netherlands), 2-2 (vs Argentina), 6-3 (vs South Africa), 2-3 (vs Australia) and 11-2 (vs Canada). (Read our preview by Mihir Vasavda)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hockey World Cup clash between India and England from the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening match of the tournament while England thrashed neighbours Wales 5-0 in their first match. A mouthwatering clash awaits. Who will win this one?