India vs England Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Quarterfinal spot up for grabs as IND, ENG go toe to toe in Rourkela

Hockey World Cup Live: Belgium's Van Strydonck says it’s “regrettable that India still hosts such an event (Hockey World Cup)”.

The three of the last four hockey world cups have been in India [2010 in Delhi, 2018 in Odisha and now in 2023 in Odisha again]. Not everyone is happy with it, though. The Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck has called it “unfair to sporting fairness” and it’s “regrettable that India still hosts such an event”.

Belgium newspaper La Libre asked van Strydonck a direct leading question: ‘How is it possible that a sport agrees to play three of its last four Worlds in the same country?’



Van Strudonck’s reply: “The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event. But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. In addition, it is the only nation that can count on global sponsors like Hero or Odisha. The choice makes sense financially, but unfair to sporting fairness. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years. However, the media coverage of hockey remains too limited here [in Belgium].” (READ MORE)