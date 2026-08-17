India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: IND 0-1 ENG in 1st quarter

India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: (Hockey India Photo)

India face England in their second match of the men’s hockey World Cup with the hope of having the kind of success that they had against them as they did against their next-door neighbours Wales in their opening game. India were as dominant as they were expected to be for much of the match but Wales slowly grow into the game towards the end, denying Harmanpreet Singh’s side a clean sheet.

India’s rivalry against England isn’t spoken about in the same terms as some of their more storied rivalries in the sport but it isn’t one to be ignored.

Story continues below this ad Since the last time these two teams (either as England or Great Britain) met at a World Cup in the Netherlands back in June 2014, 11 out of the 24 games have been decided by a margin of one goal, while 10 have ended in a draw. There is rarely much daylight between these two teams. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS ENGLAND HOCKEY WORLD CUP MATCH: Live Updates Aug 17, 2026 06:58 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: GOAL! England take the lead! 14th min: Right at the end of the quarter, the English catch India out with a huge aerial ball that is taken down brilliantly by Stuart Rushmere. He turns the ball in as well. Aug 17, 2026 06:56 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: India slow the game down 13th min: Harmanpreet takes his time passing the ball to Jugraj near the Indian D with the English staying back. Jugraj jogs forward, steadily collecting more and more English defenders around him as he went up. He couldn't find a way to release the ball though and eventually runs into too many English players and loses the ball just past the halfway mark. Aug 17, 2026 06:54 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: First PC of the game goes to England 10th min: Just a few seconds after that green card to Sumit, on-field umpire called dangerous play from England inside the Indian D. But England appealed and replays showed the ball hitting Jugraj below the knee. That's a PC for England. Manpreet Singh makes a fantastic block as first-rusher and keeps away the English drag-flick from the PC. Aug 17, 2026 06:52 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: Green card for Sumit 10th min: Sumit gives the ball away and England's charge forward is stopped brilliantly by Harmanpreet. But the umpire didn't like what he saw from Sumit as he tried to make amends and he has been shown a green card. India down to 10 for 2 minutes. Aug 17, 2026 06:50 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: Jarmanpreet shoots wide! 7th min: Jarmanpreet Singh brings the ball down on the right, he cuts it inside the D where Hardik Singh is swamped by England shirts. The ball pops out of the melee for Jarmanpreet who takes a shot, it goes wide of goal. Aug 17, 2026 06:46 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: India pressing high 5th min: This is something coach Craig Fulton said he wanted to see from India before this game. England have made a few circle entries of their own but neither side have quite managed to challenge the goalkeepers yet. Aug 17, 2026 06:42 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: PUSHBACK! England get us started today. They are kitted up in light blue, India in their fiery bright new saffron colours. Aug 17, 2026 06:38 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: India vs England, a rivalry that needs to be spoken about more The national anthems are going on and as we wait for the match to start, you can hop on over here where Mihir Vasavda speaks about why matches between India and England should be spoken about more often among some of the great rivalries in this sport. Aug 17, 2026 06:32 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: India's starting XI Mohith HS, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Rajinder Singh Aug 17, 2026 06:32 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome! India beat Wales 3-1 and now they face Wales' next door neighbours in what could be a match of far higher intensity, stay tuned for more updates. World Cup, India vs England: Style, needle and hockey’s most underrated rivalry Rivalries in hockey usually come with labels attached. India versus Pakistan carries the weight of history and politics. Australia against the Netherlands is often sold as a clash between two modern powerhouses. Belgium taking on anyone from the sport’s elite rarely disappoints. Yet, the most underrated rivalry in world hockey might just be India versus England. When they meet again at the World Cup on Monday, the fixture will arrive without the noise or narrative that accompanies the sport’s bigger rivalries. But the recent history between the two teams suggests it deserves far more attention. READ MORE

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