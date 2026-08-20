India Women vs England Women Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: IND-W 0-0 ENG-W as 2nd quarter continues

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Match: IND-W take on ENG-W. (Hockey India)

An unbeaten India women’s side will look to seal their place in the second round on Monday as they take on England in their final Pool D match of the Women’s Hockey World Cup on Thursday. India thrashed South Africa 6-1 in their last match while also holding Olympic medallists China in the opener. Due to those results, a draw will be enough for the women in blue to make their way to the next round.

India are currently second of the table in Pool D with 4 points with China topping the table with 7 points. England, meanwhile, have 3 points and only a win here can take them through.

Story continues below this ad India will be wary of the attacking threat that England possess, having lost to the same team 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad earlier this year. England’s 4-0 win over South Africa underlined their attacking threat, although they subsequently lost 2-4 to China. FOLLOW IND-W vs ENG-W HOCKEY WORLD CUP LIVE Live Updates Aug 20, 2026 07:12 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: England goalie saves another Lalremsiami does brilliantly to get India a penalty corner now. Can India score? And Deepika with a shot that was going towards goal, only for the keeper to make the save!!! Aug 20, 2026 07:09 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Tete's shot saved Salima Tete with a powerful shot from the left hand side which is saved by the England goalkeeper!!! And England are on the counter but the Indian defence stands steadfast!! Aug 20, 2026 07:06 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Chances for both teams Here come England again as Rayer flies across the right side but is smothered by the Indian defenders. Atkinson was shouting for the ball which did not come. England should have done better. Meanwhile, Ishika finds herself in a good position in the England half but can't score. Aug 20, 2026 07:02 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Second quarter underway On to the second quarter and England makes their way into the Indian box but Hamilton gives away a free hit. India breathe a sigh of relief. Aug 20, 2026 06:59 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Quarter 1 ends And there goes the buzzer which signals the end of quarter 1 with both teams looking evenly matched. India were dominant in the early stages while England grew into the match. It's 0-0 after Q1. Aug 20, 2026 06:58 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: England down to 10 Proper end to end stuff here as the two teams trade possession. Hamilton gets a green card and England are down to 10 for a bit. Can India take advantage? They can't as we head towards the end of this quarter. Aug 20, 2026 06:54 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: England come close as well Hamilton now wins England their first penalty corner. First real test of India's defence here. Easily defended by the Indians as Jyoti with the crucial interception. Ohhhh!!! Owsley with a lashing shot which goes wide!!! Aug 20, 2026 06:51 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: India knocking on the door England can't get away here as India get another penalty corner. Deepika takes it but it falls to one of her teammate who can't get the ball inside the goal!! Another close effort. Aug 20, 2026 06:49 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Close!!! India get another penalty corner now as the heavens have opened up and it has it has started raining. And a shot is lashed towards the England goal but just kisses the side netting!! Aug 20, 2026 06:46 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Goal disallowed Ishika has a huge chance now and she does brilliantly to cut across an England defender and gets away a shot but it's saved!! India get a penalty corner and Navneet's strike hits an Indian player but finds its way into the net but that's disallowed!! Aug 20, 2026 06:43 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: India start confidently We are underway and India are keeping possession nicely, regularly finding their way into the England half in the early goings but are currently missing the final pass. Aug 20, 2026 06:36 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Players out in the middle Here come the two teams in the middle. India in their new saffron kits and England in blue. Time for the anthems, England's first, followed by India's. Aug 20, 2026 06:32 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Form Guide IND-W: Drew 2-2 vs China Won 6-1 vs South Africa ENG-W Won 4-0 vs South Africa Lost 2-4 vs China Aug 20, 2026 06:26 PM IST India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Hello and Welcome An unbeaten India Women's team will take on England as they aim to finish on top of Pool D of the Hockey World Cup. India started their tournament with a draw against China before routing South Africa 6-1. They are currently on 4 points and are on second on the table, while China are top with 7 points and are already through to the next round. A draw will be enough to get them through to the next round. India were always favourites going into Tuesday's contest in Amsterdam, especially after holding China to a 2-2 draw in their first game, while South Africa were thrashed 4-0 by England. (Hockey India) India rout South Africa 6-1, the team that once denied them an Olympic berth Followers of hockey of a certain vintage would remember that it was South Africa who denied Indian women their first visit to an Olympics in 32 years. In the qualifying tournament in Delhi, they beat the home team 3-1 in a winner-takes-all clash in 2012. South Africa weren’t considered one of the fancied teams in women’s hockey even then. That the group match between the two teams at the 2026 FIH World Cup was seen mainly as a chance for India to boost their goal difference says everything about the contrasting paths the two teams have taken over the last decade and a half. In that sense, the 6-1 win for Sjoerd Marijne’s side was on expected lines, and India now have to avoid defeat against England on Thursday to make the next round.

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