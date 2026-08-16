India vs China, Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live: IND face Olympic silver medallists

India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Live:

The India women’s team are set to begin their FIH World Cup campaign on Sunday as they take on Olympic silver medallist China in a Pool D encounter. The India women’s team will look to emulate the men’s team who swept aside Wales 3-1 in their opening contest but China will pose to be a different threat.

India are ranked 9 in the world while China are second which gives the women in blue a mountain to climb. If they defeat the Chinese, they will still have the likes of England and South Africa to contend with next so a winning start will do them a lot of good.

Story continues below this ad India’s best World Cup finish came in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND vs CHN HOCKEY WORLD CUP: Live Updates Aug 16, 2026 04:33 PM IST India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! The Indian men's team started off yesterday with a straightforward win over Wales but it could be a little different for the women. India have lost to China on the last four occassions that these two sides have met each other. Both sides have 11 wins each, with two draws. The last two times they have faced each other, China have won 4-1 each. Indian hockey’s heavy lifter: Sushila Chanu’s decade at the top and still here Sushila Chanu lifting weights. (Hockey India) There was a time when Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam had to squeeze hockey around shifts checking tickets at Mumbai’s crowded railway stations. There was another when injuries and a dip in form had her contemplating quitting. The captain’s armband has changed hands. So have the positions she plays. The game around her has changed too.

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