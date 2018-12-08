India vs Canada Hockey Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2018: India beat Canada 5-1, progress to quarterfinals

India vs Canada Hockey Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2018: India needed a win going into their final group fixture against Canada and a win is what they got. India took the lead through Harmanpreet with a goal in the first quarter but then saw Canada play on the counter to deny any inroads. The slender margin between the two was wiped out in the third quarter when a turnover halfway into the pitch had India caught napping allowing Floris van Son to equalise. Needing all to play for in the final quarter, India didn’t waste any time and regained the lead with vice captain Chinglensana. The goal seemed to open things up with Lalit Upadhyay scoring a brace and Manpreet banging the board as well.

The win means India finish top of Pool C – ahead of higher ranked Belgium who go into the crossover match. Earlier, Belgium had beaten South Africa 5-1 to put India under pressure to get a winning result to qualify for the last eight.