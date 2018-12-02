India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2018 Highlights: India, Belgium play out thrilling 2-2 draw

India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2018 Highlights: The match was a story of two halves. In the first, Belgium were looking a class above the hosts. They were dominating possession and stifling India in those rare moments that they managed to get forward. Harendra Singh seemed to have worked his magic at half time, for his charges were a different team when they came out for the third quarter.

Harmanpreet Singh equalised for India with a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh then made it 2-1. Belgium managed to equalise late into the match and that is the way the scoreline remained.