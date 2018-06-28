India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India face stiff Belgium test

India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India began the Champions Trophy with wins over Pakistan and Olympic champions Argentina before coming up just short against reigning world champions Australia. Now, India face yet another daunting ask when they play World No 3 Belgium who have created quite an impact over the years with their young squad. Belgium, at the Champions Trophy, have played three drawing two and losing the other. India currently sit third in the group standings with six points while Belgium are fifth with two points. Catch live score and updates from India vs Belgium from Champions Trophy Hockey.
Live Blog
India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live Updates:
India vs Belgium Live: Varun Kumar (10’) and Harmanpreet Singh (58’) scored for India against Australia but despite that late goal, things didn't go as planned for the Harendra Singh coached side. Earlier, Lachlan Sharp (6’), Tom Craig (15’) and Trent Mitton (33’) had scored for Australia. India had a late chance to level matters with a penalty corner but Australia averted danger with a brave defensive effort for a 3-2 win. PR Sreejesh played a key role in restricting Australia and their advantage to one goal for the most part.
A huge result for Pakistan hockey as they beat Argentina 4-1 in the first game of the day. Incredible result for a side that had yet to open their account and do so by beating the Olympic champions!
India at the Champions Trophy
beat Pakistan 4-0
beat Argentina 2-1
lost Australia 2-3
Belgium at the Champions Trophy
draw Australia 3-3
lost Netherlands 1-6
draw Argentina 1-1
Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our continued coverage of the Champions Trophy. India have a daunting challenge ahead of them when they face Belgium in their fourth game of the tournament. So far: two wins, one loss.