India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India face stiff Belgium test

India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy: India play Belgium in round robin game.

India vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India began the Champions Trophy with wins over Pakistan and Olympic champions Argentina before coming up just short against reigning world champions Australia. Now, India face yet another daunting ask when they play World No 3 Belgium who have created quite an impact over the years with their young squad. Belgium, at the Champions Trophy, have played three drawing two and losing the other. India currently sit third in the group standings with six points while Belgium are fifth with two points. Catch live score and updates from India vs Belgium from Champions Trophy Hockey.