India vs Australia Live Score Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Final Live Streaming: India 0-1 Australia at half-time

India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming: India and Australia clash in the final of the Hockey Champions Trophy in a repeat of the 2016 final where India finished second. India will try to avenge their loss and win a gold medal for the first time in the tournament. Australia are unbeaten in this tournament and have a chance to win 11th title. This is the final edition of the Champions Trophy. India vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming in available on Hotstar. India vs Australia match is available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Catch India vs Australia Champions Trophy Hockey final Live Streaming.