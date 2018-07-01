India vs Australia Live Score Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Final Live Streaming: India 0-1 Australia at half-time

India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming: India and Australia clash in the final of the Hockey Champions Trophy in a repeat of the 2016 final where India finished second. India will try to avenge their loss and win a gold medal for the first time in the tournament. Australia are unbeaten in this tournament and have a chance to win 11th title. This is the final edition of the Champions Trophy. India vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming in available on Hotstar. India vs Australia match is available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Catch India vs Australia Champions Trophy Hockey final Live Streaming.
Live Blog
India vs Australia Live Score Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Final Live Streaming
India vs Australia Live Score Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Live Streaming: India started the Champions Trophy with wins against Pakistan and Olympic gold medallist Argentina but since then, win evades the team. Following the big wins, India were beaten 3-2 by Australia and have drawn with Belgium and Netherlands by 1-1 scoreline. In both games, India were tested and conceded late goals to come out with a single point instead of all three. The late goals conceded continues to be India's problem and they need to ensure full concentration if they are to get past this strong Australia side.
That is half-time! India and Australia are seperated by a single goal by Govers who converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute! India need a comeback in the second half. They have been brilliant in the game but a goal is missing
GOAL! Australia are in the lead! The PC is converted by Govers in the 24th minute. Sreejesh got a hand to it but it got deflected into the goal. Australia lead 1-0
It's a cross from the right and Indian defender fails to stop it! Australia need to tap it in but Sreejesh saves. It's PC for Australia in the second quarter
Australia are now dominating possession in the middle. Indian defence tested again and again. So far, India have done well to deny Australia any goal scoring opportunity
PC for India as Surender foxes the Australian defence. Harmapreet will take the shot. Australia come up with the defence. The shot is blocked! India 0-0 Australia
End of first quarter in the final! India and Australia are goalless in the first 15 minutes of the game. India deserved the lead but Australia have been brilliant in the defence.
Surender with a great interception in the middle and he goes left to Dilpreet who tries a reverse shot. It is saved. The rebound is to SV Sunil who misses it. That should have been the lead for India
India earn another PC but that is also defended well. Two PCs in two minutes for India but no goals. This should have converted by India for the lead
A referral from India which good as they get a PC! The push is poor and they try to make it a field goal. But it is defended well by Australia
India and Australia have just exchanged attacks so far and not managed to find a goal in the first five minutes of the game. Both teams are focussed on defending
We are underway in Netherlands! India and Australia are playing in the final Champions Trophy final like the last edition. India are playing from left to right in the traditional blue kit. Australia in the gold and green
The two teams are making their way to the field. We will have the Nationals Anthems of the two teams before the match begins.
India have a chance of winning their first ever gold medal of the Champions Trophy. The whole country is behind them.
Netherlands claim the bronze medal of the Champions Trophy after they beat Argentina in the playoff game. Argentina, the Olympic champions, have not looked their best in this tournament
Two years back, India and Australia were involved in an epic clash and it was at the same stage. India were in a transitional phase and slowly stepping up in world hockey. Australia were the champions. India reached the final of 2016 Champions Trophy and played their heart outs to keep Australia to a 0-0 draw in regulation time. Australia defeated India in the shootout. But now they have a chance to avenge the loss as both teams clash in the final of the 2018 edition and the last of Champions Trophy