India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India look to get back to top against Australia

India vs Australia Live: India come into the third game having won their first two - 4-0 vs Pakistan and 2-1 vs Argentina. The Argentina game tested the Indian team's resolve as the Olympic champions made life difficult as the game went on. But India stuck to their games, played to the strategy and stood ahead when the hooter went off. By displaying distinct hunger to win, India at many times in the game exhibited aggressive yet structured and disciplined hockey. “We made some key changes in how we defend and attack during our preparations for this tournament. I think one of the main elements is that our strikers are willing to take that extra risk in the circle knowing well enough that the defenders will support them if by chance they lose the ball. I think this change in attitude made them play freely in the first two matches and defending well was our priority,” said Chief Coach Harendra Singh in retrospect.