India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India look to get back to top against Australia

India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: Defending World Cup, World League, Commwealth Games and Chammpions Trophy gold medallists Australia will face India in the third game of the tournament for both teams at Breda, Netherlands. India have started strongly with two wins in two, including against Olympic gold medallists Argentina. For India, Ramandeep Singh will be an absentee owing to a knee injury picked up against Pakistan in the opener. This contest of top-ranked Australia vs sixth-ranked India promises to be a stiff affair for the Harendra Singh-coached side. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Australia in the Champions Trophy.
Live Blog
India vs Australia Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live Updates
India vs Australia Live: India come into the third game having won their first two - 4-0 vs Pakistan and 2-1 vs Argentina. The Argentina game tested the Indian team's resolve as the Olympic champions made life difficult as the game went on. But India stuck to their games, played to the strategy and stood ahead when the hooter went off. By displaying distinct hunger to win, India at many times in the game exhibited aggressive yet structured and disciplined hockey. “We made some key changes in how we defend and attack during our preparations for this tournament. I think one of the main elements is that our strikers are willing to take that extra risk in the circle knowing well enough that the defenders will support them if by chance they lose the ball. I think this change in attitude made them play freely in the first two matches and defending well was our priority,” said Chief Coach Harendra Singh in retrospect.
Here's what India coach Harendra Singh had to say prior to the contest: "The team has so much more potential and it’s time they stop hanging on to the No.6 spot in the world and surge to the top three. We have always spoken about doing well against the top 5 world ranked teams. I think this is the best chance to show that we can,” Harendra stated without mincing his words. "Australia are among the fittest teams in the world, they play with a lot of speed like us and are consistent but we need to carry on the momentum we have started with," he added.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions Trophy. India take on Australia in the third round robin game for both teams. India, second in the standings, have won both games while Australia, third in the table, have won once and drawn the other.