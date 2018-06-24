India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Champions Trophy Live: India look to build on strong start

India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score: India got off to a flying start in the Champions Trophy tournament at Breda, Netherlands following a comprehensive 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. They now shift their focus to Argentina who, too, got things underway with a win (2-1 against hosts Netherlands). Ramandeep Singh), Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay found the back of the net for India and got the win with three goals coming in the final six minutes of the game. It promises to be a tough test for the sixth-ranked India against a second-ranked Argentina. Catch live scores and updates from the hockey match between India and Argentina.
Live Blog
Champions Trophy Live: Follow live updates of India vs Argentina in Match 4
India vs Argentina Live: Indian hockey team got off to a rollicking start at the Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda with a superb 4-0 victory against Pakistan on Saturday. It was strikers Ramandeep Singh (26'), Dilpreet Singh (54'), Mandeep Singh (57') and Lalit Upadhyay (60') who scored in India's dominant win with the last of the four banging the board with seconds to spare. This after India had a mare in the third quarter and rode on wave-after-wave of Pakistan attacks.
Five recent results between India and Argentina:
India 2-3 Argentina (Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018)
India 0-1 Argentina (World league final 2017)
India 2-1 Argentina (2016 Olympics)
India 3-3 Argentina (Six nations invitational in 2016)
India 0-3 Argentina (World League final 2015)
Hello and Good Afternoon! We're 45 minutes away from India's second match in the Champions Trophy and it is likely to be a stiff affair. World No 6 India vs World No 2 Argentina at Breda, Netherlands