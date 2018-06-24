India vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Champions Trophy Live: India look to build on strong start

India vs Argentina Live: Ramandeep Singh had put India in the lead against Pakistan in the tournament opener.

India vs Argentina Live: Indian hockey team got off to a rollicking start at the Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda with a superb 4-0 victory against Pakistan on Saturday. It was strikers Ramandeep Singh (26'), Dilpreet Singh (54'), Mandeep Singh (57') and Lalit Upadhyay (60') who scored in India's dominant win with the last of the four banging the board with seconds to spare. This after India had a mare in the third quarter and rode on wave-after-wave of Pakistan attacks.