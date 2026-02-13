Hockey: Why India’s 8-0 thrashing against Argentina is a worrying setback for Craig Fulton

For the first time since Australia thrashed them in the final of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s hockey team conceded eight goals in a match against Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Thursday in Rourkela. But more than the result itself, the shambolic defensive performance came as a rude awakening at the start of a massive season for Indian hockey, with both the World Cup and Asian Games lined up in the middle of the year.

Head coach Craig Fulton was right in his assessment that pretty much every mistake India made was punished by Argentina while his players couldn’t do the same. Fulton also explained that it was about finding ‘a balance between development and performance’ as he rotated his squad between the 1-3 defeat against Belgium and 0-8 reversal against Argentina. But what transpired against Argentina, especially in the first half, where India conceded seven goals, points to bigger concerns. While Manpreet Singh’s presence alone might not have been enough to avoid such a result, it’s hard not to think that off-field controversies in recent weeks have had a bearing on the team.

“I have absolutely no singular doubt in my mind that the problems in the team that came to the surface against Argentina are far more than just tactical or physical shortcomings. Things going on off the field have resulted in this sort of a performance,” Siddharth Pandey, Hyderabad Toofans’ Team Director at the Hockey India League and a FIH Level 3 coach, told The Indian Express. Pandey, who called it the worst first half of hockey he has seen from India, said the 8-0 to Australia in the finals of the Commonwealth Games came in a different era. “Indian hockey wasn’t where it is today. There was a gulf in class. But Argentina, as good a team as they are, are nowhere close to being Olympic or World Champions now, and India are double Olympic medallists.”

Indeed, Argentina didn’t have to play out of their skins to score – chances were getting presented on a platter as India, worryingly, went down without a fight. “Though India’s style is to play with a crowded defense, we still gave them so many chances up front. Specifically against Argentina, missing that penalty stroke early towards the end of the first quarter disturbed them mentally,” Sandeep Somesh, former India player and Asian Games winner, who was on commentary for India’s defeat, said, “And then the mistakes that were made were totally unforced. Simple passing that went wrong, communication lapses in defense, there was no structure maintained where you need to have that cover behind the player who’s closing down the ball carrier, that wasn’t happening.”

