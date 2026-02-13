Hockey: Why India’s 8-0 thrashing against Argentina is a worrying setback for Craig Fulton

For the first time since Australia thrashed them in the final of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s hockey team conceded eight goals in a match against Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Thursday in Rourkela. But more than the result itself, the shambolic defensive performance came as a rude awakening at the start of a massive season for Indian hockey, with both the World Cup and Asian Games lined up in the middle of the year.
Head coach Craig Fulton was right in his assessment that pretty much every mistake India made was punished by Argentina while his players couldn’t do the same. Fulton also explained that it was about finding ‘a balance between development and performance’ as he rotated his squad between the 1-3 defeat against Belgium and 0-8 reversal against Argentina. But what transpired against Argentina, especially in the first half, where India conceded seven goals, points to bigger concerns. While Manpreet Singh’s presence alone might not have been enough to avoid such a result, it’s hard not to think that off-field controversies in recent weeks have had a bearing on the team.
“I have absolutely no singular doubt in my mind that the problems in the team that came to the surface against Argentina are far more than just tactical or physical shortcomings. Things going on off the field have resulted in this sort of a performance,” Siddharth Pandey, Hyderabad Toofans’ Team Director at the Hockey India League and a FIH Level 3 coach, told The Indian Express. Pandey, who called it the worst first half of hockey he has seen from India, said the 8-0 to Australia in the finals of the Commonwealth Games came in a different era. “Indian hockey wasn’t where it is today. There was a gulf in class. But Argentina, as good a team as they are, are nowhere close to being Olympic or World Champions now, and India are double Olympic medallists.”
Indeed, Argentina didn’t have to play out of their skins to score – chances were getting presented on a platter as India, worryingly, went down without a fight. “Though India’s style is to play with a crowded defense, we still gave them so many chances up front. Specifically against Argentina, missing that penalty stroke early towards the end of the first quarter disturbed them mentally,” Sandeep Somesh, former India player and Asian Games winner, who was on commentary for India’s defeat, said, “And then the mistakes that were made were totally unforced. Simple passing that went wrong, communication lapses in defense, there was no structure maintained where you need to have that cover behind the player who’s closing down the ball carrier, that wasn’t happening.”
The fact that most of India’s players had to report to the national camp almost immediately after the conclusion of the Hockey India League last month has also evidently resulted in fatigue. Fulton also referred to having another group of players in Hobart for the next of Pro League action that follows immediately after the remaining two matches in Rourkela. Pandey and Somesh both alluded to the team’s fitness not being at 100%. But the rotation still doesn’t excuse the scoreline.”To be fair to Fulton, he is trying to get his best combination for this crucial year of the World Cup and the Asian Games. So, let’s give him credit for that. But then, the mistakes that were made are basic errors that cannot happen at this level and the scoreline is not acceptable at all. Also, the goalkeeping… much needs to be done in that area, too many soft goals conceded,” Somesh said.
For Pandey, the result was a consequence of multiple issues. “It was the perfect storm. The players are physically jaded. They were tactically not up to the mark. The off-field issues seem to have played havoc with the team’s morale and chemistry. And all of this just came together against Argentina,” Pandey said.
It hasn’t helped that the talismanic Harmanpreet Singh appears to be in a spell of bad form. His uncharacteristic mistakes have directly led to goals against Belgium and Argentina. Fulton conceded that his captain picked up a niggle at the end of the HIL campaign and ‘he’s not himself at the moment.’
While the odd blip can be put down to mitigating factors, Pandey is concerned with the big picture as well, pointing to the examples of Belgium and Australia, who have handled tough transitions better.
“What concerns me most is that Indian hockey still doesn’t handle transitions well. After Paris 2024, we have had nearly two years and we haven’t really figured out a good balance in the squad for the current cycle. It’s not a natural transition that has been seen with Belgium and Australia, for example. Some of their seniors are still around but they have integrated so many young talents in a phased, controlled manner. But we are still struggling.”