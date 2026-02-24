FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
Craig Fulton began with a caveat. “Performance first,” he stressed when asked about India’s winless stretch in the Pro League.
From his vantage point, the 2–2 draw against Australia represented tangible improvement. The 1–1 result against Spain on Tuesday fits the same narrative: incremental gains in structure and control, even if the results column still lacks a win.
There were striking parallels between the two contests. As was the case against Australia, India dictated long stretches of the first three quarters – looking composed and purposeful, although they weren’t as assertive against Spain as they were against Australia.
Late goals headache
But the final quarter proved India’s undoing once again. On Sunday, a hard-earned two-goal cushion evaporated in the last 15 minutes. Against Spain, they battled to protect a 1–0 lead, only to concede the equaliser with a minute left. It might have been worse: three penalty corners were conceded in the final 13 seconds, and only a heroic Suraj Karkera save from the last action of the game, at the buzzer, spared them a damaging, heartbreaking defeat. However, India could not pocket the bonus point as they lost 4-3 in the shoot-outs.
There was, however, a lot that India did right.
The defence, for a start, was a lot better; better even than the Australia game. Spain were better off the blocks; they knocked the ball around, showed a lot of patience and tried to drag Indian defenders, who sat deep, out of their positions.
Spain players celebrate after scoring against India in the FIH Pro League (Hockey India)
But the four at the back maintained their structure and foiled Spain’s repeated attempts to raid India’s ‘D’. When the Spanish forwards – led by the trio of José Basterra, Pepe Cunill and Bruno Font – slipped in behind the Indian defenders, the goalkeepers stood firm. Mohith HS enhanced his growing reputation with a strong display under the bar. After a few tough outings, Karkera produced some critical saves, including one at the very end that will boost his morale.
The defenders looked assured and strong on the ball, which helped India stay in the contest longer. A functional defence is critical for Fulton’s India, as it forms the base of his playing philosophy. It also allowed Hardik Singh to adopt a more attacking role, and it was a smart interception by the captain that led to India’s first goal.
Hardik won the ball around 23 yards from the Spanish defence and rolled it forward to Maninder Singh at the top of the ‘D’. Maninder, playing only his eighth match for India, received it on the reverse, guided it into space and unleashed a fierce tomahawk. Spain goalkeeper Luis Caldozo shifted to his right to cover the near post, but Maninder found the far corner to score his second international goal. It was the kind of attacking play that had been missing from India’s game over the last two weeks.
Midfield woes
The midfield, however, remains a major concern for India. Once again, they were second-best in the middle of the park, repeatedly losing control. Fulton highlighted the issue at half-time, admitting his team was giving away the ball ‘a bit too much.’ “If we keep giving them gifts, it’ll come back and hurt us,” he warned.
His words proved prophetic.
India players celebrate after scoring against Spain in their FIH Pro League match. (Hockey India)
India began the fourth quarter nervously. Karkera nearly fumbled a routine save immediately after the restart. Jugraj Singh then committed a clumsy foul inside the ‘D’, conceding a penalty corner that struck the woodwork.
Mandeep Singh thought he had doubled India’s lead, but his goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. As Spain raised the tempo, India seemed content to retreat deep into their half and protect the slender advantage. They paid the price with a minute left, conceding a soft goal. Font collected a pass in stride and fired from just inside the box at a difficult angle – his shot skidding across the face of goal, beyond an outstretched Karkera, and into the far corner.
Result: India 1 (Maninder Singh 19’) drew with Spain 1 (Bruno Font 59’)
