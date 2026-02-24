FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain

Craig Fulton began with a caveat. “Performance first,” he stressed when asked about India’s winless stretch in the Pro League.

From his vantage point, the 2–2 draw against Australia represented tangible improvement. The 1–1 result against Spain on Tuesday fits the same narrative: incremental gains in structure and control, even if the results column still lacks a win.

There were striking parallels between the two contests. As was the case against Australia, India dictated long stretches of the first three quarters – looking composed and purposeful, although they weren’t as assertive against Spain as they were against Australia.

Late goals headache

But the final quarter proved India’s undoing once again. On Sunday, a hard-earned two-goal cushion evaporated in the last 15 minutes. Against Spain, they battled to protect a 1–0 lead, only to concede the equaliser with a minute left. It might have been worse: three penalty corners were conceded in the final 13 seconds, and only a heroic Suraj Karkera save from the last action of the game, at the buzzer, spared them a damaging, heartbreaking defeat. However, India could not pocket the bonus point as they lost 4-3 in the shoot-outs.