Hockey: India’s depth to be tested as Abhishek’s fitness clouds ACT semifinal

India’s unbeaten run and formidable attacking form have made them favourites to retain their Asian Champions Trophy title, but the five-time champions could face their first significant concern heading into Wednesday’s semifinal against South Korea. In-form forward Abhishek’s ankle injury has left his availability uncertain, according to Press Trust of India. While it shouldn’t trouble India, the forward line could be tested without the prolific striker.

The Asian Games champions had a dominant run through the round-robin stage, beating Bangladesh 13-0, China 5-2, Japan 4-1 and South Korea 8-0. Their emphatic win over the Koreans in their last league match in Jalandhar on Monday makes them overwhelming favourites to reach the final.

However, Abhishek’s fitness remains a question mark. The forward picked up an ankle injury just before India’s match against Japan and has been an important contributor not just in front of goal but also in creating opportunities for his teammates.

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Chief coach Craig Fulton said the team was awaiting an update on the forward’s condition, with little time left before the semifinal. “We’re not sure yet. We’re waiting to find out. He’s injured, so we’re seeing if he can make it back. We’ll have to wait. The timeline is very short,” Fulton said, according to PTI.

If Abhishek is ruled out, the responsibility of leading India’s attack will fall on experienced forward Mandeep Singh, along with Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra. Mandeep, however, has not quite found his rhythm since opening the tournament with a hat-trick against Bangladesh.

India could also turn to younger options such as Aditya Arjun Lalage and Angad Bir Singh to fill the void. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, meanwhile, remains hopeful that Abhishek will recover in time. “He is doing fine. We have rested him for two matches, but I hope he will be fine to play in the semifinal,” Harmanpreet said.

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India have otherwise looked well settled across departments. The midfield has been marshalled effectively by vice-captain Hardik Singh, with Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma providing support. The tournament is particularly significant for Nilakanta, who is playing his final competition in Indian colours.

Harmanpreet has been equally influential at both ends of the pitch. With nine goals — eight from penalty corners and one from a penalty stroke — the skipper is the tournament’s leading scorer. He has also been a reassuring presence in defence alongside Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas.