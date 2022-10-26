scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

India play out thrilling 5-5 draw against Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup

India came out all guns blazing in search of the equalizer and Amandeep rescued his side by finding the net seconds before the final hooter

India will now take on Great Britain in their fifth game on Friday.

The Indian junior men’s hockey team scored a last-minute goal to play out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Australia and occupy the second spot in round-robin league standings of the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Amandeep (60th minute) saved India with a final minute strike after Boby Singh Dhami (2nd), Sharda Nand Tiwari (8th, 35th) and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) found the Australian net. Liam Hart (3rd), Jack Holland (8th), Joshua Brooks (20th, 41st) and Jake Lambeth (49th) were the goal scorers for Australia.

Australia are leading the standings with 10 points from four games, while India are placed second with two wins, one draw and one loss.

India had beaten hosts Malaysia 5-2 in their opener, lost 4-5 to South Africa and then thrashed Japan 5-1. Against Australia, the Indians made a superb start with captain Uttam Singh getting to the baseline and laying the ball off for his deputy Dhami to score from their very first move. But less than a minute later, Australia equalized through Hart.

Soon after, Australia surged ahead as Holland found the back of the Indian net to register his first goal of the day.

But Australia’s lead didn’t last long as Tiwari’s crisp shot from a penalty corner levelled the scores. The second quarter kicked off at a high tempo as well, with Dhami looking to run down the Australian defence in the early exchanges. The pressure paid off as Hundal was able to deflect a pass past the Australian goalkeeper to hand India the lead again.

A couple of minutes later, India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar conceded a penalty and Brooks made no mistake to make it 3-3 at half time.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After the changeover, India continued their goal hunt and it took them five minutes to succeed as Tiwari converted another penalty corner with conviction. The lead, though, was wiped off in six minutes as Brooks’ penalty corner made it 4-4. Four minutes into the fourth and final quarter, Australia got their nose ahead with Lambeth’s penalty corner conversion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
Advertisement

India came out all guns blazing in search of the equalizer and Amandeep rescued his side by finding the net seconds before the final hooter. India will play Great Britain in their fifth game on Friday.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:51:46 pm
Next Story

DU admissions round 2: No unreserved seats vacant for Psychology, few openings in popular arts, commerce courses

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 26: Latest News