India play out 5-5 draw against Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tournament

The Indian junior men’s hockey team played out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Great Britain in its last round-robin league match of the Sultan of Johor Cup to remain in contention for a place in the final.

Poovanna CB (7th minute), Amandeep (50th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (53rd) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56th, 58th) were on target for India while Great Britain scored through Max Anderson (1st, 40th), Harrison Stone (42nd) and Jami Golden (54th, 56th). India ended their round-robin league engagements on eight points from five matches and they are currently at second spot behind Australia who have have already qualified for the final with 10 points from four games.

Defending champions Great Britain are out of reckoning for the final as they have collected just seven points from five games. South Africa — also on six points from four matches but with far inferior goal difference than India — can qualify for the final if beat Australia later on Friday. In that case, India will be out of reckoning.

India is level with Great Britain at half time with one goal each.

India is level with Great Britain at half time with one goal each. India 1:1 Great Britain

Great Britain were out of the blocks faster than India, with Anderson scoring the first goal of the game early on. A few minutes later, India got on the score board too, with midfielder Poovanna finding the back of the net.

The pacy and evenly contested first quarter ended at 1-1.

The second quarter saw both the teams continue to match each other play for play, with neither allowing the other a way through. The match, which is a repeat of the final of the 2018 and 2019 editions, went into the half-time break with Great Britain and India all square at 1-1. It was India who had an early look at the goal in the third quarter, when they won a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, but weren’t able to convert. Great Britain surged ahead five minutes before the end of the quarter as Anderson scored his second of the game.

India forces another comeback with two goals in the final four minutes. The game ends in a draw against Great Britain. India 5:5 Great Britain

A couple of minutes later, Harrison Stone added another for Great Britain as they took control of the game, ending the third quarter 3-1 ahead. India needed a strong final quarter and began on the front foot. Five minutes in, India halved the deficit as Amandeep got himself on the scoresheet.

Shortly after, the contest was back on level terms with Araijeet Singh Hundal scored India’s third goal. Great Britain, however, went through gears in the next few minutes with Jami Golden finding the target in quick succession in the 54th and 56 minute, restoring the two-goal advantage.

Sharda Nand Tiwari’s (56th) penalty corner brought India right back into the game. A couple of minutes later, Tiwari converted another penalty corner, levelling scores at 5-5. Neither side could find a winner and walked away with a point each.

India’s chances of summit clash berth depend on the outcome of the Malaysia versus Japan and Australia versus South Africa matches, both of which will be played later on Friday.