Pakistan ‘not to be taken lightly’, says coach Craig Fulton after India drawn together in hockey World Cup

India has been drawn in a competitive Pool D alongside a resurgent Pakistan, a tricky England, and the upstarts Wales, with all group-stage matches scheduled at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. (Photo: Hockey India)

It might be a no-contest on paper – with India unbeaten against them in the last 17 matches, a run stretching a decade – but coach Craig Fulton has warned that Pakistan are a side ‘not to be taken lightly’ after the two sides were drawn in the same group of this year’s hockey World Cup.

India has been drawn in a competitive Pool D alongside a resurgent Pakistan, a tricky England, and the upstarts Wales, with all group-stage matches scheduled at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India will open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by a crucial match against England on August 17, before facing Pakistan on August 19 in what is expected to be one of the most high-voltage encounters of the group stage.