Pakistan ‘not to be taken lightly’, says coach Craig Fulton after India drawn together in hockey World Cup

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
It might be a no-contest on paper – with India unbeaten against them in the last 17 matches, a run stretching a decade – but coach Craig Fulton has warned that Pakistan are a side ‘not to be taken lightly’ after the two sides were drawn in the same group of this year’s hockey World Cup.
India has been drawn in a competitive Pool D alongside a resurgent Pakistan, a tricky England, and the upstarts Wales, with all group-stage matches scheduled at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
India will open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by a crucial match against England on August 17, before facing Pakistan on August 19 in what is expected to be one of the most high-voltage encounters of the group stage.
Reacting to the draw, Fulton highlighted the intensity and challenge of the group, particularly pointing to Pakistan’s rich hockey heritage and unpredictable style of play. “We’re excited. It’s a strong group, but that’s exactly what you want at a World Cup — to be tested against the best,” he said, adding that the team is motivated and clear in its preparation. “The mood in the camp is very positive. The players are motivated and hungry, and knowing our opponents now gives us real clarity and focus going into our preparation.”
He further elaborated on the different tactical challenges each opponent presents. “England are a well-organised, physical side who are also top seed in our pool. Pakistan bring flair, unpredictability, and a rich hockey tradition — never a side to take lightly. Wales are making their mark on the international stage and will be full of energy and determination,” Fulton explained. “We respect every opponent in this pool, but we back ourselves against all of them.”
With months to prepare, Fulton emphasised the importance of refining key areas such as structure, pressing, and finishing. “We’ll be working hard on our structure, our press, and our finishing — the fine margins that decide games at this level,” Fulton noted. “Every opponent in this pool has different strengths, so our preparation will be tailored and detailed. The next few months are about peaking at exactly the right moment.”
Fulton’s India have been under pressure recently, with the team losing all four matches in the home leg of the FIH Pro League. The team did reasonably well in Australia, holding the giants to draws in the double-headers last month. India will return to action in the Pro League in June when they will travel to the Netherlands and England, where they will play Pakistan twice in the build-up to the World Cup.