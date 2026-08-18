How India’s Hockey World Cup semifinal chances have been affected by loss to England

India have started the men’s Hockey World Cup with a win and a loss, and the latter of those could have long reaching effects on their chances to make it to the last four of the tournament for the first time since 1975, which is also the only year they won it. India were outplayed by England on Monday and suffered a 4-2 loss, the first time in just over 12 years that a match between the two sides finished with a goal difference of more than one.

This has made their next match a must-win game for them, something they probably wouldn’t have wanted since it is against their historic rivals Pakistan. It may be a mismatch on paper – Pakistan are playing in the Hockey World Cup for the first time in eight years and are ranked 12th in the world to India’s 8th, but it is not out of the ordinary for matches between these two teams to be completely at odds with their forms and profiles going into it. However, even if they do beat Pakistan and qualify for the second round, the new format that is in place for this year’s World Cup means that India’s loss to England could have a say in whether they make it to the semifinal or not.