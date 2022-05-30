scorecardresearch
India men drop a rung to 4th, women rise to 6th in FIH world ranking

At the top, Australia (2842.258) and Netherlands (3049.495) continued to be the world number one ranked teams in the men's and women's ranking.

Indian men's hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings. (File)

The Indian men’s hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings, issued on Monday.

In men’s category, Netherlands (2465.707) replaced India (2366.990) in the third place based on their impressive results in the FIH Pro League.

Germany (2308.156) continues to hold fifth place but England’s (2171.354) recent wins over France and South Africa helped them move to sixth, ahead of Argentina (2147.179).

Further down the table, New Zealand (1798.247) are in eighth place followed by Spain (1779.462) and Malaysia (1704.115), who moved into the top 10 due to a strong performance at the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup.

In women’s world rankings, Australia (2440.750), England (2204.590) and Germany (2201.085) remain in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

India (2029.396) have jumped to sixth at the expense of Spain (2016.149) who drop to seventh.

Belgium (1991.089) are in eighth and followed by New Zealand (1914.412). The top ten is completed by Japan (1800.350).

