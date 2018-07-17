India jump to 5th place in latest FIH rankings

India jumped to the fifth position in World Ranking. India jumped to the fifth position in World Ranking.

Indian men hockey team have jumped up one place to the fifth position in the world rankings after a strong run in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Tuesday.

India became the second consecutive runner-up at the Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands in June with winners Australia remaining on top of the ranking chart, thanks to their successful Champions Trophy campaign.

With 1906 points, Australia sit 23 points ahead of second-ranked Argentina with 1883 points, followed by Belgium with 1709 points and Netherlands with 1654 points.

India stand at the fifth position on the table with 1484 points, overtaking Germany with 1456 points to sixth from the fifth spot. Most of the teams in the top 20 are non-movers, although 18th placed Austria and 19th ranked Egypt have climbed ahead of France, who now sit in 20th position.

India were beaten 1-3 by Australia in the shootout after score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a goal by Vivek Prasad. Australian goalkeeper Tyler Lovell made three saves in the shootout to help his team win the title.

It was second consecutive silver medal for India in the tournament while hosts Netherlands ended their campaign with bronze medal.

