India hold Great Britain to 2-2 draw in last tour match

Goals by Navjot Kaur and Gurjit Kaur helped the Indian women’s hockey team hold hosts Great Britain to a 2-2 draw in the last match of the Tour to England held here on Friday.

Advertising

The last match saw Navjot (8th minute) give her side an early lead while Gurjit (48th) converted a penalty corner to give India a 2-0 lead before Great Britain’s Elizabeth Neal (55th) and Anna Toman (60th) scored twice in the last few minutes to earn themselves a draw.

India thus ended the tour with yet another draw against a relatively stronger Great Britain side, performing exceptionally well during the five matches as they won one, drew three and lost one.

After having lost for the first time during the tour in their previous match, the Indian team started the match on an attacking note, and pushed the hosts back into their own half, creating a host of opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes.

Advertising

The constant pressure on Great Britain’s defence meant that India managed to find the breakthrough in the eighth minute as forward Navjot slotted past home team goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh to hand her side a 1-0 lead.

The first quarter belonged to India as they had a couple of more chances to extend their lead, but could not convert the penalty corners.

However, the second quarter saw a tussle between the two sides, which was dominated by Great Britain who earned themselves as many as three penalty corners before the half-time break.

But Indian goalkeeper Savita made some impressive saves to deny the hosts.

Both the teams had similar chances in the third quarter, but it was India who dominated the possession.

However, some resolute defending by the experienced British backline meant that the visitors were denied on multiple occasions.

Amy Tennant, who had replaced Heesh at half-time, was called into action by Gurjit in the 40th minute, but produced a fine save to deny the visitors.

It was only in the 48th minute of the match that India finally managed to extend their lead as Gurjit found the back of the net from a penalty corner.

ith less than six minutes to go on the clock, Great Britain were awarded another penalty corner, and this time it was Elizabeth who converted from the spot to pull a goal back in the 55th minute.

It was a nervous last five minutes for the Indian team, and after keeping the hosts at bay on multiple occasions, the Indian defence was finally caught off guard in added time.

Great Britain were awarded a penalty corner, and Anna Toman converted the chance to earn her team a 2-2 draw.

Advertising

The match also marked goalkeeper Savita’s 200th appearance for the country.