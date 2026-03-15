Hockey World Cup qualification sealed, finishing flaws continue to haunt India

Now that qualification has been taken care of – at the last possible chance – the Indian women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne would know there is one clear area of improvement urgently needed: scoring goals. With just over 150 days to go until the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, India need to figure out how to become clinical in the final third, as their profligacy cost them on Saturday in Hyderabad.

Up against world No 6 England in the final of the World Cup Qualifiers, India paid the price for missed chances. At the same time, England struck from their Penalty Corner on the night through Grace Balsdon in the 13th minute and doubled their advantage, albeit controversially, in the 43rd minute through Elizabeth Neal to win 2-0. They took the top spot on the podium at the end of a perfect week for him with five wins in five matches.

The full-time stats paint a picture of a fairly even match: India had 7 shots on target to England’s 8, made 19 circle entries compared to their opponents’ 14 and won two more Penalty Corners than England’s two, while the possession was evenly split at 50%.

But the stark difference was what the teams did with the ball possession, England were more penetrating and direct, while India were rushed in their attacks and took weak shots on goal that were largely easily dealt with by both England goalkeepers.

Take, for instance, the period of play in the third quarter before England’s second goal – more on that later. A stunning run from captain Salima Tete from deep inside India’s half saw her beat defenders with a drop of a shoulder and go all the way to the edge of the circle and win a PC. But India’s conversion rate has been an issue most of this week, and rookie forward Annu hit the dragflick straight at the goalkeeper.

Shortly after, India fashioned two massive chances in quick succession from open play. But goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh made a couple of sharp saves.

This was the time in the match where India’s forward play was finally starting to click together, and then came the death blow down the other end. India’s profligacy would come to haunt them almost immediately as England scored their second, a goal that perhaps shouldn’t have stood. The ball was clearly struck from outside the circle by Neal, and it wasn’t clear if an English player got the final touch before Bichu Devi miskicked the ball to let it trickle into the net. India challenged the call, but the video umpire ruled no advice was possible. The Indian players couldn’t quite believe their eyes after the decision was confirmed, and reconfirmed, by the officials.

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The sizeable crowd fell silent. India would have fancied their chances of equalising as they were starting to create clearer chances in England’s circle, but the second goal deflated not just the fans but India’s chances of a comeback too. The final quarter was being played out almost in silence, so much so that coaching instructions from the sidelines were audible on the broadcast. India’s aggression died down, and England were content to run the clock down.

Navneet Kaur was named player of the tournament. Credit: Hockey India Navneet Kaur was named player of the tournament. Credit: Hockey India

Earlier in the final, India used more aerial balls than they had in the rest of the tournament, and it almost paid off immediately with Navneet Kaur winning a PC after showing superb ball control. It wasn’t converted, but it was another sign that Navneet has been playing some of the best hockey of her career this week. She was once again at the heart of everything India did well, dribbling in tight spaces to lose her markers and making the critical final passes, but the other forwards either got into a tangle trying to find the decisive final touch or their shots were weak.

Before the match, Marijne had said that, with the first task of World Cup qualification complete, he wanted to see how his players matched up against the highest-ranked team at the event. He had a one-word demand for his players to get right: aggression. While for three quarters he got to see that, minus the finishing touch, in the final 15 minutes, there was not much of it.

The task ahead would be amply clear for Marijne. Deepika has now been absent from India’s last two major tournaments, and it has been keenly felt. But the problem of finishing chances has been around for a long time now, from the backend of Janneke Schopman’s tenure, through Harendra Singh’s and now at the start of Marijne’s new term.

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It is fair to say India have still managed to replace the Rani Rampal-sized hole in their attack, and Vandana Katariya’s retirement has only added to that. In the form Navneet has been in, India need to find that killer instinct in front of

the goal.