Toggle Menu
We did nothing wrong against Japan in FIH Series final match, says coach Sjoerd Marijnehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/india-hockey-women-fih-series-final-sjoerd-marine-5795939/

We did nothing wrong against Japan in FIH Series final match, says coach Sjoerd Marijne

The Indian team has already secured a place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers by entering the final of FIH Series Finals.

Helped by a brace by Gurjit, India defeated Japan in the final of the FIH Series Finals. (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

Indian women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne Sunday said his players dished out a perfect game against hosts Japan in the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals here.

India beat Asian Games champions Japan 3-1 in the final match Sunday to clinch the title. The Indian team has already secured a place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers by entering the final of this tournament.

“It was a hard-fought match, it was a difficult match. We did nothing wrong,” Marijne said after the match.

“I think we defended very well, we play fast combination hockey and have a good drag-flick. She (drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur) was impressive again today,” he added.

Advertising

Gurjit was adjudged the highest scorer of the tournament with 11 strikes to her name while captain Rani Rampal was declared the player of the tournament.

The final round tournament of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers will be held later this year but the venue is yet to be decided by the international hockey federation. Marijne hoped that the Olympics qualifying tournament is held in India.

“We are happy with the 500 points. When we came here, our mission was 500 points. Hopefully, we will be given the advantage to play at home (in the final round of Olympic qualifiers) and that will be great,” he said.

Sports Minister Kiren Rejiju hailed the Indian women’s team for winning the tournament.

“Here comes the great news! India clinched the Women’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating Japan 3-1 in the finals at Hiroshima. What an amazing games displayed by Indian Women team. CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS!” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Rejiju also mentioned about forward Lalremsiami continuing to play in the tournament even though her father passed away on Friday.

“Indian women hockey player Lalremsiami’s father expired when India was to play a crucial semifinal at Hiroshima that would determine if India’s Olympics dream would be alive,” the sports minister wrote.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“She told coach, ‘I want to make my father proud. I want to stay, play and make sure India qualifies’.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian women’s hockey team secures Olympics qualifiers final round spot
2 Graham Reid’s simple and friendly approach is helping us: Manpreet Singh
3 India maul Fiji 11-0 to enter last-four round of Hockey Women’s Series Finals