Indian hockey teams ditch saffron, revert to blue jerseys for Asian Games

The Indian hockey teams will revert to the iconic blue jersey at the 2026 Asian Games after playing the men’s and women’s World Cups in saffron and white jerseys.

The return to tradition comes after the federation copped flak from many hockey enthusiasts and former players. Indian hockey teams have largely been in blue since the country made its Olympic debut in 1928, barring a few isolated instances.

“We never said it (the saffron jersey) was permanent. The Indian hockey team will sport the blue jersey. Nothing is permanent as we had seven colours to choose from,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The jersey colour for the recent World Cups in Belgium and the Netherlands had become a talking point before the tournaments.

“I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?” former India captain Viren Rasquinha had posted on X.

The Indian hockey team react during their Hockey World Cup classification match vs Belgium. (Hockey India) The Indian hockey team react during their Hockey World Cup classification match vs Belgium. (Hockey India)

Tirkey said there were options as far as the colour of the jersey was concerned.

“Right now, there is nothing permanent when it comes to jersey colour. We have used saffron in the past and we can use it again but at the Asian Games, we will be using the blue jersey again,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Chaotic change

The change to saffron for the World Cup prompted internal wrangling in Hockey India with letters flying back and forth among top functionaries of the federation.

The logic put forth in favour of a saffron jersey was that it would help players identify teammates on the blue turf. It was argued that the blue jersey on the turf of the same colour may hinder coordination.

Hockey India said that players were consulted before the change. However, five different players had told this paper that they had no prior inkling in this matter.

The players The Indian Express spoke to, across the men’s and women’s teams, denied being part of the process.

Story continues below this ad

India Women’s team pose during the Hockey World Cup. (Hockey India) India Women’s team pose during the Hockey World Cup. (Hockey India)

“I wasn’t asked or consulted. It is not true,” said one of them, who requested anonymity. All five said they did not speak for the entire group, but it suggests that the proposed change was not common knowledge.

The drama deepened further when Tirkey himself claimed that he wasn’t consulted. The HI president alleged that he was kept in the dark till the 11th hour. He sought clarification from board members and criticised the process followed.

“At the outset, I wish to make it clear that the issue under consideration is not merely the colour or design of a playing jersey,” Tirkey wrote. “The matter concerns the decision-making process adopted for a change involving one of the most recognisable symbols of Indian hockey, the authority under which such a decision was taken, the consultations undertaken, compliance with Hockey India’s governance framework, and whether appropriate institutional processes were followed.”

Subsequently, the Indian women’s team finished fifth – their highest finish at the World Cup in more than half a century – while the men’s team had a disappointing outing, coming back with an eighth-place finish.