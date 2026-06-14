India go down fighting to Netherlands in FIH Pro League

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh’s historic 412th international appearance turned out to be in a losing cause as the Indian men’s hockey team couldn’t go past Olympic champions Netherlands, despite a fighting effort in their opening game of FIH Pro League’s European leg. India lost 2-3 to the hosts in Rotterdam.
Manpreet equalled former skipper Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 caps for India.
In the match, India came back from behind twice but failed to hold on as Tijmen Reyenga scored the winner in the 40th minute. Dilpreet Singh (10’) and Sukhjeet Singh (33’) sounded the board for India while Miles Bukkens (3’) and Koen Bijen (23’) were the other goal-scorers for the Dutch.
The home team started the game on the front foot and controlled possession from the word go. They won four quick penalty corners and drew first blood as Miles fired a reverse finish past Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.
𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐒 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐀 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃-𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓. 📸🏑
India pushed the Netherlands all the way in an entertaining encounter in Rotterdam.
Take a look back at some key moments from the 2–3 clash. 🇮🇳#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/r1s7IXYNim
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 14, 2026
It took seven minutes for India to equalize as Dilpreet found the back of the net off a sensational long pass from skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Netherlands had the bigger chunk of possession in the second quarter but failed to find a way past Suraj. Eventually, they scored via Bijen after the Indian defence failed to clear a ball inside the circle.
India started the second half well and controlled the tempo of the game, earning their first penalty corner. Sukhjeet made it count as a clever setpiece routine was finished by him, making the scoreline 2-2. However, Netherlands responded with a penalty corner variation of their own as Reyenga rifled his effort past the goalie to help his side regain the lead.
India will face Germany in their next match, scheduled on 17th June.