India go down fighting to Netherlands in FIH Pro League

Indian men’s hockey team couldn’t go past Olympic champions Netherlands, despite a fighting effort in their opening game of FIH Pro League's European leg (X/Hockey India)

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh’s historic 412th international appearance turned out to be in a losing cause as the Indian men’s hockey team couldn’t go past Olympic champions Netherlands, despite a fighting effort in their opening game of FIH Pro League’s European leg. India lost 2-3 to the hosts in Rotterdam.

Manpreet equalled former skipper Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 caps for India.

In the match, India came back from behind twice but failed to hold on as Tijmen Reyenga scored the winner in the 40th minute. Dilpreet Singh (10’) and Sukhjeet Singh (33’) sounded the board for India while Miles Bukkens (3’) and Koen Bijen (23’) were the other goal-scorers for the Dutch.