India beat Pakistan 5-3 in a game far messier than the scoreline suggests

For a while, it looked as if India might make a mockery of the occasion. Then, Pakistan made a mess of the script.

India were 3-0 up. Then 4-1. Twice they appeared to have done enough to drain the life out of Pakistan’s World Cup hopes. Twice Pakistan came roaring back. By the time the final whistle went at the Wagener Stadium, India had won 5-3 and booked their place in the next phase. But the eight-goal scoreline concealed a much tighter, much messier contest.

Pakistan had arrived with their World Cup survival on the line. India needed only a draw to progress. It was Pakistan, though, who succeeded in dictating the mood of the match.

India began like a team that knew exactly what it wanted. A good measure of their comfort on the field was how easily they switched to the aerial game. Against England, India had to wait till the fourth quarter for Harmanpreet Singh to launch his first overhead pass.

On Wednesday, they had done it four times in the first five minutes, a sign of how well, and how deep, India had positioned themselves into the Pakistan half, cutting their midfield out of the game entirely. India moved the ball with purpose, attacked the circle and opened up a 3-0 lead, with a brace from Harmanpreet (5′, 21′) and a field goal from Abhishek Nain (11′). Pakistan looked close to being overwhelmed.

A decade of dominance continues as India book their place in the next round! 👊🇮🇳 India men's team defeated Pakistan 5–3 in a thrilling Pool D clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026! 🏑🏆 Here are the moments from the big win! 📸🔥#DusSaalKaDabdaba… pic.twitter.com/TqyT1nKSAe — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026

But Pakistan had little reason to play cautiously. Defeat meant elimination. They attacked with the desperation of a team with nothing left to protect, and slowly turned the match into something India did not want it to become.

The structure began to fray. Possession changed hands rapidly.

Attacks became more direct. Defensive errors crept in. Pakistan found goals and, with them, belief. That was the first significant victory for Pakistan: not on the scoreboard, but in changing the nature of the contest. India had started the game as the more polished team. Pakistan made it a fight.

The scoreline tells the story, but not quite the right one.

A frenetic three minutes and 53 seconds in the second quarter resembled two heavyweights trading blows and refusing to get knocked out. Harmanpreet scored India’s third with the clock at 20:07. Shahid Hannan pulled one back for Pakistan at 21:55. A minute later, Abhishek scored his second to restore India’s three-goal cushion, but 48 seconds after that, Sufyan Khan dragged Pakistan back into the contest with a fierce drag-flick.

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At 4-2, the game was suddenly alive in a way that had seemed impossible half an hour earlier.

It was chaotic, occasionally untidy and utterly compelling.

Skills so nice, you'll have to watch this twice! Pure class from Abhishek Nain 👏 Watch #FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 👉 INDIA 🆚 PAKISTAN | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/TXm8qxQ54k pic.twitter.com/g8OO5K1noa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2026

For India, there was an uncomfortable familiarity to it. They had surrendered a half-time lead against England in their previous match. Here, they had twice built what looked like commanding advantages, only to find Pakistan breathing down their necks again.

Yet this time there was a difference. India did not panic. They found one more goal, through Hardik Singh, finally putting enough daylight between themselves and Pakistan to close the door. The result was continued dominance over their neighbours, and a spot in the next phase of the World Cup. But this was hardly a stroll.

Fortunately for Craig Fulton’s side, Harmanpreet seems to have hit his stride. Through all the noise, the captain remained the constant. He has spent much of the build-up to this World Cup carrying the weight of expectation that comes with being India’s most feared penalty-corner weapon. On an afternoon when India needed somebody to restore order every time Pakistan threatened to take control, he repeatedly provided it.

Also Read | Why India versus Pakistan is no longer a competitive rivalry in hockey

Harmanpreet’s value isn’t simply measured in the goals he scores. It’s the sense of security he gives India when a match begins to slip beyond their control. He ventured forward, created attacking opportunities, converted penalty corners, and absorbed moments of pressure.

What a start to the game! Captain Harmanpreet Singh smashes a pin-point penalty corner. 🔥 Watch #FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 👉 INDIA 🆚 PAKISTAN | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/TXm8qxQ54k pic.twitter.com/GI1i9MAEiT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2026

If Pakistan succeeded in pulling India into their game, frantic, emotional, unpredictable, played at a pace that made every mistake feel dangerous, Harmanpreet kept India from being consumed by it.

India will take the 5-3 victory, the points and the passage into the next round. But they will also take a warning. At a World Cup, giving a team as desperate as Pakistan a way back from 3-0 and 4-1 is dangerous business. India survived it.

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The Netherlands, India’s likely opponents on Saturday, might not be so forgiving.