India defeat Pakistan 5-3 in Hockey World Cup match, qualify for next round

India absolutely defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their Pool D Hockey World Cup encounter, winning a close contest 5-3. This win enabled India to go through to the next round as the second-best team behind pool leaders England. as Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek opened India’s account in the first quarter before the skipper made it 3-0 in the second quarter. Pakistan found a goal back in the same quarter with Hannan Shahid but Abhishek scored his second to make it 4-1 and restore India’s 3-goal cushion.

The cushion came down by a goal when Sufyan Khan slammed one into the India net to make it 4-2 with the second quarter ultimately yielding 4 goals–evenly distributed between the two teams. India made it 5-2 in the third quarter with Hardik Singh making no mistakes from a penalty stroke. Pakistan pulled another back to make it 5-3 with Shahid clinching his second in the 4th and final quarter.