Rampant India crush South Korea 8-1, set up title clash against Japan

Five-time champions India continued their imperious run at the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, dismantling South Korea 8-1 to book a place in the title match for a record-extending seventh time on Wednesday.
Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scored twice each, while captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also got on the scoresheet as the hosts produced another overwhelming display. India were already 6-1 ahead at half-time, having scored three goals in each of the first two quarters.
The result extended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament and reinforced their status as favourites to retain the title. Having beaten all five opponents in the round-robin stage to finish on top of the six-team standings, the Asian Games gold medallists have been relentless in attack, scoring freely while keeping their defensive structure largely intact.
South Korea, who had suffered an 8-0 defeat against India in the league stage, once again struggled to contain Craig Fulton’s team. India’s attacking pressure was reflected in the penalty corner count, with the hosts earning four opportunities while the Koreans failed to win even one.
The home team will now turn its attention to Thursday’s final against Japan, who secured their place in the title clash by beating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout. The first semifinal had ended goalless after regulation time.
Japan will present a different challenge from South Korea. Their defensive resilience against Malaysia, particularly in keeping a clean sheet through 60 minutes, suggests India may have to work harder for openings in the final.
For India, a sixth Asian Champions Trophy crown is within touching distance. They have won the tournament in 2011, 2016, 2018 (jointly with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024, and will be looking to extend their dominance in a tournament they have made their own over the years.
With their attacking depth and home advantage, India will start as favourites. But against a Japan side that has proved difficult to break down, the hosts will need to show the same discipline and attacking fluency that have characterised their campaign so far.
Results (semifinals): Japan 0 Malaysia 0 (Japan won 5-3 via shootouts); India 8 South Korea 1
Finals: India vs Japan, 7pm, Live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar