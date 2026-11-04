Rampant India crush South Korea 8-1, set up title clash against Japan

Five-time champions India continued their imperious run at the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, dismantling South Korea 8-1 to book a place in the title match for a record-extending seventh time on Wednesday.

Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scored twice each, while captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also got on the scoresheet as the hosts produced another overwhelming display. India were already 6-1 ahead at half-time, having scored three goals in each of the first two quarters.

The result extended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament and reinforced their status as favourites to retain the title. Having beaten all five opponents in the round-robin stage to finish on top of the six-team standings, the Asian Games gold medallists have been relentless in attack, scoring freely while keeping their defensive structure largely intact.