India continue decade of dominance over Pakistan with Hockey Pro League win

It wasn’t pretty how it ended, and Craig Fulton might not be pleased with the way India began. But India’s strength on the ball in the two middle quarters, the second and third, was enough for them to eke out a 4-3 win over Pakistan in a breathless FIH Pro League contest in London on Tuesday. The win extended a remarkable run that has now seen India stay unbeaten against their arch-rivals for more than a decade.

The victory may have been worth three Pro League points, but it carried significance far beyond a single evening. With India and Pakistan drawn in the same pool at August’s World Cup and also likely to cross paths at the Asian Games in September, Tuesday’s encounter could be the first of several meetings between the rivals over the next 100 days. They will face each other again in the return Pro League fixture on June 26.