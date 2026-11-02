India blank Korea 8-0 in ACT; to face them again in semis

There was a time when South Korea ran India close on the hockey turf and caused them grief on a regular basis. That now seems like ancient history. India are the strongest team in the continent, while the East Asians are no longer the force they used to be, having failed to qualify for the most recent World Cup and Olympics.

The gulf in class was evident at Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Monday, as India, bronze medallists at the last two Olympics, thrashed the Koreans 8-0 to finish their round-robin engagements at the Asian Champions Trophy.

Dilpreet Singh (8th, 40th minutes) struck a brace, while Jugraj Singh (11th), Harmanpreet Singh (15th), Shilanand Lakra (33rd), Sukhjeet Singh (34th), Sanjay (36th) and Angad Bir Singh (60th) were also on target.