India blank Korea 8-0 in ACT; to face them again in semis

There was a time when South Korea ran India close on the hockey turf and caused them grief on a regular basis. That now seems like ancient history. India are the strongest team in the continent, while the East Asians are no longer the force they used to be, having failed to qualify for the most recent World Cup and Olympics.
The gulf in class was evident at Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Monday, as India, bronze medallists at the last two Olympics, thrashed the Koreans 8-0 to finish their round-robin engagements at the Asian Champions Trophy.
Dilpreet Singh (8th, 40th minutes) struck a brace, while Jugraj Singh (11th), Harmanpreet Singh (15th), Shilanand Lakra (33rd), Sukhjeet Singh (34th), Sanjay (36th) and Angad Bir Singh (60th) were also on target.
After the 13-0 romp against Bangladesh, Craig Fulton’s men did not have things all their way against China, Japan and Malaysia, but pulled away decisively in the second half of those games to maintain their winning streak. Against Korea, they hardly faced any resistance.
The tournament now shifts to Mohali, where India will play the Koreans again, this time in the semifinals on Wednesday. Malaysia will face Japan to decide the other team in the title clash.
Fulton was delighted with his team’s performance on Monday.
“We played really well. I enjoyed it. We played our style of hockey. We were good on the ball. When we start to move the ball, transfer the ball, it’s difficult for them. That’s a lot of goals,” the South African was quoted as saying.
However, he said the big margin of victory would count for nothing when the two teams meet again in the last four.
“The pressure is different. We need a good start. That’s the key.”
Captain Harmanpreet believed the team is in a good space.
“If you are getting opportunities and scoring, it’s definitely an advantage. We are creating opportunities in every match, but sometimes we score and sometimes we don’t. Next match is a new day, but we will come with the same attitude,” he said.
Forward Abhishek was injured during the warm-up before Sunday’s match against Malaysia, and there is no certainty of him being available for the semifinal.