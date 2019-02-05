India bid to host Hockey World Cup in 2023

India are among the six countries which have bid to host the next hockey World Cup – having already hosted the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

Advertising

India have proposed conducting the event for either the men or women editions in the January 13 to 29, 2023 window, which has also been preferred by Australia and New Zealand. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1 to July 17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.

India have hosted the men’s World Cup thrice with the latest being last year in Bhubaneswar. However, India have never hosted the women’s World Cup with the latest edition going to England.

India and Germany are the two countries who have bid for both men’s and women’s World Cups with Malaysia, Spain bidding for the men’s tournament and Australia, New Zealand vying to host the women’s tournament.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in the release, “FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We’re looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both Men’s and Women’s, and a lot of excitement for players and fans!”

Advertising

Bidding countries had to indicate until deadline of January 31, 2019 with their preferred time window either 1-17 July 2022 or 13-29 January 2023. International Hockey Federation (FIH) will now study the bids before the Executive Board makes the final decision on both hosts in June 2019.