Despite Harmanpreet’s absence, India beat Olympic champions Netherlands 3-2

Despite the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men’s hockey team produced an inspired performance to defeat reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in the last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg at the Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday.
Hardik Singh, who led the team in Harmanpreet’s absence, produced an exceptional performance in the midfield. Doubling up both as the enforcer and the defensive shield, he delivered an outing worthy of receiving the player of the match award.
The first quarter of the game was uncharacteristic, where just one penalty corner was conceded. However, India upped the ante in the second quarter as Jugraj Singh sounded the board from a powerful drag flick to earn his team a crucial lead in the game.
Buoyed by the home support, the Dutch responded immediately as Pepijn van der Heijden scored a routine penalty corner goal. In the 27th minute, India regained the lead after Abhishek smashed a powerful tomahawk from Jarmanpreet’s pass to make it 2-1.
The Dutch returned with more guile and tactics as they pegged India back in their own half, denying any forward movement by the Indian attackers. However, Craig Fulton’s defence held its line firmly, stopping penalty corners with ease. As the clock ticked towards full-time, the Dutch team pushed further, but the Indian defence remained calm. In the 56th minute, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh launched a counter-attack, which led to a penalty corner. Rajinder Singh took the corner this time around, and scored from the drag flick to make it 3-1.
Down to 10 men, the Netherlands kept the pressure on and earned three consecutive penalty corners in the 58th minute. But every Dutch attack was met with India’s resolute penalty corner defence. The hosts finally pulled one goal back in the 59th minute, courtesy of Koen Bijen, but it was nothing more than a consolation.
With this win, India sits at the seventh spot with ten points and have most likely avoided relegation after losing five games in the home leg. They will now travel to England to take on neighbours Pakistan on 23rd June.