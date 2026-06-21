Despite Harmanpreet’s absence, India beat Olympic champions Netherlands 3-2

With this win, India sits at the seventh spot with ten points and have most likely avoided relegation after losing five games in the home leg. They will now travel to England to take on neighbours Pakistan on 23rd June. (X/Hockey India)

Despite the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men’s hockey team produced an inspired performance to defeat reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in the last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg at the Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday.

Hardik Singh, who led the team in Harmanpreet’s absence, produced an exceptional performance in the midfield. Doubling up both as the enforcer and the defensive shield, he delivered an outing worthy of receiving the player of the match award.

The first quarter of the game was uncharacteristic, where just one penalty corner was conceded. However, India upped the ante in the second quarter as Jugraj Singh sounded the board from a powerful drag flick to earn his team a crucial lead in the game.