How India overcame a 1-0 deficit and smashed Japan to defend Asian Champions Trophy

The scoreline read 4-1 in India’s favour. But it did not convey the drama, and emotions the final between India and Japan produced in the Asian Champions Trophy final at Mohali’s Balbir SIngh Senior International Stadium.

The mood before the game was one of merriment. Bhangra beats echoed in the stands. The crowd was upbeat of the hosts’ triumph, as India had beaten Japan with an identical scoreline in the group stage. But it took only three minutes into the match for agony to descend. Kazumasa Matsumoto’s gorgeous reverse hit found the back of the net and silenced the crowd. For 41 minutes, India laboured, suffered several nearly moments, and saw frustration creep in. But Shilaland Lakra’s 42nd minute strike not only put the game on the balance but opened the floodgates of a goal deluge. Six minutes on, Dilpreet Singh scored, followed by strikes from Jugraj Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad. In 12 minutes of frenzy, India effectively wrapped up a memorable comeback to lift their sixth ACT crown.

Patience was the key, as the Japanese rearguard kept firm. Abhishek Nain, Dilpreet, Sukhjeet Singh and Hardik Singh all missed chances in the first quarter. Japan’s goalkeeper Kisho Kuroda stood like a boulder repelling the forays. The second quarter saw much of the same. India enjoyed the bulk of the possession. But the sturdy Japanese defence frustrated them. When the half-time whistle blew, India dominated every facet of the game, except the one that mattered. They enjoyed 11 circle penetration as compared to Japan’s six, they had two shots on target whereas Japan had one. India hoarded 52 per cent ball possession. But the only number that mattered belonged to Japan. Goals scored. Another stat too reflected that Japan was not merely content parking the bus. They were awarded two penalty corners, India had none.

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Japan employed tight man to man marking. India needed to weave a needle through its eye. It required vision and wisdom. In the third quarter, Hardik and Nilakanta Sharma strung a few fine moves to signal that India had the penetration to break their wall down. Their vigour was rewarded as India got two penalty corners in quick succession. One of them resulted in the equaliser. Kuroda stopped Harmanpreet’s drag-flick, but Aditya Lalage latched onto the rebound and passed to Shilanand, who converted from close range.

Japan contested the decision but the video umpire deemed that Aditya’s aerial pass was not dangerous. Weirdly, Japan changed their goalkeeper from Kuroda to Takumi Kitagawa. The move did not change their fortunes. India scored in a torrent. Dilpreet obliged a pass from Hardik before Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner. Vivek wrapped off the memorable night with India’s fourth goal, striking home a rebounded shot from Shilaland.

Relief flashed across their faces. Captain Harmanpreet admitted that Japan dominated them in the first two quarters. “Their opening goal showed that they had come with a plan. We missed some opportunities in the first two quarters but we knew we could make a comeback. Japan were marking man-to-man. We had to depend on zonal (marking). The midfield needed stepping up,” he told The Indian Express.

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“The message to the team was to believe in ourselves. We knew that if we stick to our plans and structure, goals will come,” he said.

India coach Craig Fulton wasn’t overly worried either. “Japan had a very good half. But we came back against Japan and Korea. So we had the belief that we could make a comeback. We were not down by three goals,” he told this paper.

“Then we got four goals. We went for full press and full effort in the last two quarters and we knew we could do better,” he added.

The win, Indian coach Craig Fulton said, was timely. “These matches were very important, as the focus now shifts to how we enter the next 18 months prior to the LA Olympics with some new faces. The experienced guys and the youngsters will learn like they learned from this tournament,” he said. Beneath the scorelines, there were lessons India learned.