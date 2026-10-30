Asian CT Hockey: India make it three in three as Abhishek stars in Japan rout

Abhishek Nain has become one of India’s most dependable sources of goals in recent years, and the striker once again underlined his value with a brace as the five-time champions beat Japan 4-1 to make it three wins in a row at the Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar on Friday.

Playing his 150th international match, Abhishek struck in the 11th and 51st minutes, helping India maintain their unbeaten run after opening the campaign with emphatic wins over Bangladesh (13-0) and China (5-2). Captain Harmanpreet Singh (47th) and Vishnukant Singh (56th) scored the other goals, while Shota Yamada (15th) converted a penalty stroke for Japan.

The victory sets India up for Sunday’s clash against Malaysia, a side they defeated 5-1 at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Japan will take on China.

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India, however, had to work harder for this win than their opening two outings suggested. Japan started with greater intent, enjoying possession and earning a penalty corner in the second minute. Ken Nagayoshi’s attempt from a variation went wide, but it was an early indication that the visitors would not make things easy for the hosts.

India, meanwhile, struggled to establish a rhythm. The link-up between the midfield and forward line was often disjointed, leaving vice-captain Hardik Singh to shoulder much of the creative responsibility. With Mandeep Singh missing, the Indian attack lacked its usual fluency and found it difficult to penetrate Japan’s compact defence.

The breakthrough, when it came, was the product of a well-constructed move. Hardik initiated the build-up before finding Sukhjeet Singh inside the circle on the left. Sukhjeet squared the ball for Abhishek, who needed little invitation to guide it into the net and give India the lead.

Japan responded by winning another penalty corner before earning two more in quick succession towards the end of the first quarter. The second of those resulted in a penalty stroke after the ball struck Sanjay. Yamada converted in the 15th minute, beating goalkeeper Suraj Karkera to restore parity.

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The equaliser gave Japan further belief. They defended in numbers, marked their opponents tightly and denied the Indian forwards room to operate inside the circle. Their organisation was such that India did not win a single penalty corner in the first half, with the teams going into the break at 1-1.

The pattern continued after the change of ends. Three minutes into the third quarter, Hardik created an opening for Sukhjeet, but the latter’s attempt from inside the circle sailed over the goal. Japan, too, threatened from set pieces, earning their fourth penalty corner in the 36th minute, only for captain Raiki Fujishima to send his flick over the crossbar.

India came close through Shilanand Lakra, whose reverse-hit attempt off a defence-splitting pass from Amit Rohidas was kept out by goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa.

With the contest still level at the end of three quarters, India finally found another gear in the fourth. They earned their first penalty corner of the match in the 46th minute, and Harmanpreet made it count with a powerful, low drag-flick to put the hosts ahead.

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The goal shifted the momentum decisively. India began pressing higher and putting the Japanese defence under sustained pressure, with the forwards finding greater purpose and urgency.

Abhishek provided the vital cushion in the 51st minute, finishing off another flowing move to complete his brace and take his international tally to 150 appearances. Vishnukant then put the result beyond doubt four minutes from the final hooter, converting a precise aerial pass from Harmanpreet with a field goal to seal India’s third successive victory.