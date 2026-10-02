India beat China 1-0 to win first Asian Games women’s hockey gold in 44 years

Lalremsiami marked her 200th appearance with a thunderous goal and goalkeeper Savita Punia made an astonishing save from a penalty stroke as India beat China 1-0 to win their first women’s hockey gold medal at the Asian Games since 1982. It was also the sixth gold medal that the Indian contingent won at the Asiad on Friday, taking the country’s total tally of golds to 16. The Indian women’s hockey have, in the process, also qualified for the 2028 LA Olympics.
India had to defend with everything they had for most of the match, particularly in the second and third quarters. Lalremsiami’s superb reverse-stick strike in the 10th minute gave India the lead. However, what won India the match was their defence. With China throwing everything at them, India absorbed wave after wave of pressure, putting their bodies on the line to protect their slender advantage and complete a memorable triumph.
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The final got underway after a an hour-long delay due to the team buses being stuck in a traffic snarle on the way to the stadium. Once the match got underway, China were on the attack but the Indians stood strong.
The breakthrough came when Sakshi Rana threaded a pass into the circle to find Lalremsiami near the goal. The forward made no mistake, unleashing a fierce reverse-stick hit on the run that sent the ball crashing into the upper netting, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance.
China gradually began to push forward, probing down the flanks through Li Hong, Zou Meirong and Tan Jinzhuang. Their attacks, however, lacked the depth and support needed to seriously test the Indian goalkeeper. China earned their first penalty corner in the 18th minute, but India read the indirect variation well, with a defender intercepting the routine.
Savita was called into action in the 24th minute when China were awarded a penalty stroke after Lalremsiami was penalised for obstructing a forward from behind. With the defending champions presented with a chance to draw level, Bichu Devi produced a crucial save, diving sharply to her left to keep out the low shot and preserve India’s lead. It was a defining moment in the final, with the goalkeeper displaying the composure and reflexes that would prove vital to India’s resistance.