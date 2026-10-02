India beat China 1-0 to win first Asian Games women’s hockey gold in 44 years

Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Lalremsiami marked her 200th appearance with a thunderous goal and goalkeeper Savita Punia made an astonishing save from a penalty stroke as India beat China 1-0 to win their first women’s hockey gold medal at the Asian Games since 1982. It was also the sixth gold medal that the Indian contingent won at the Asiad on Friday, taking the country’s total tally of golds to 16. The Indian women’s hockey have, in the process, also qualified for the 2028 LA Olympics.

India had to defend with everything they had for most of the match, particularly in the second and third quarters. Lalremsiami’s superb reverse-stick strike in the 10th minute gave India the lead. However, what won India the match was their defence. With China throwing everything at them, India absorbed wave after wave of pressure, putting their bodies on the line to protect their slender advantage and complete a memorable triumph.