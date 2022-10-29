scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johor Cup crown

In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

India won the final . (FILE)

Two-time champions India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx on Saturday.

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter.

In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death. Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Sudeep Chirmako also sounded the board for India.

For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua and Hart Liam entered their names on the scoresheet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

It was Sudeep, who drew the first blood when he scored a field goal in the 13th minute but Jack Hollad produced the equaliser in the 28th minute as the two teams finished the regulation time at 1-1.

The Indians have won the age group tournament twice — 2013 and 2014 — and finished second best four times in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019.

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic…

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 08:47:05 pm
Next Story

Ahead of polls, Gujarat announces new electronics policy aiming to create 10 lakh jobs

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News