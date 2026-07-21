India announce 20-member squad for Hockey World Cup

Last month at the FIH Pro League, India won four, drew five and lost seven matches to finish eighth among nine teams, just above Pakistan. (X/Hockey India)

India on Tuesday announced a 20-member squad for the Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to begin on August 15 and go on till August 30. Harmanpreet Singh, ace drag-flicker and defender, who led India to Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games, will lead the side.

Defender Amandeep Lakra, midfielders Raj Kumar Pal and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, and forward Selvam Karthi were the four players omitted from the 24-member Pro League squad due to the tournament’s squad-size limit.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, adds experience to a squad blending established stars with promising youngsters. The goalkeeping department comprises Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit features Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.