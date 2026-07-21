India announce 20-member squad for Hockey World Cup

India on Tuesday announced a 20-member squad for the Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to begin on August 15 and go on till August 30. Harmanpreet Singh, ace drag-flicker and defender, who led India to Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games, will lead the side.
Defender Amandeep Lakra, midfielders Raj Kumar Pal and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, and forward Selvam Karthi were the four players omitted from the 24-member Pro League squad due to the tournament’s squad-size limit.
Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, adds experience to a squad blending established stars with promising youngsters. The goalkeeping department comprises Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit features Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.
The midfield will be led by Manpreet, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, alongside Nilakanta Sharma and youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The forward line consists of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.
Ready for the Biggest Stage. 🇮🇳🏑
Here’s the Indian Men’s Squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 💙
Carrying the hopes of a nation, the squad is ready to challenge the world’s best and write a new chapter in Indian hockey. 🏆
Go well, Team India! 💪… pic.twitter.com/fdN6OWKVoE
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 21, 2026
India are in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, with all their group-stage matches scheduled to be played in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. They will open their campaign against Wales on August 15 before facing England on August 17 and arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19.
India finished ninth in the previous edition in 2023 and have not won any medal since claiming their lone title in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. They had earlier secured bronze in Barcelona in 1971 and silver in Amsterdam in 1973.
Last month at the FIH Pro League, India won four, drew five and lost seven matches to finish eighth among nine teams, just above Pakistan.
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek.
(With agency inputs)