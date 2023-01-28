IND vs SA Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: India aim to end on a high against South Africa in classification match

India vs South Africa Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: India will take on South Africa in the second classification match at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh-led India are playing the classification matches after failing to qualify for the knockouts.
In the previous encounter, India thumped Japan 8-0 in and will look to continue their dominating run and end the tournament on a high. In terms of head to head record, India and South Africa have met 16 times, out of which India has won 11 while the Proteas have won 4 and one match has been a draw.
The India vs South Africa Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will begin at 7 PM IST.
Indian hockey has been here before: At a juncture where it has to choose between stability and chaos.
In the last decade alone, they’ve been at this crossroads multiple times: once, after the triumphant 2014 Asian Games campaign, then following an average Rio Olympics, and later, with a sub-par 2018 World Cup. Each time, it shot itself in the foot, opting for disruption by sacking the coach and setting into motion a sequence of events that ensured the team never moved forward.
One hopes they won’t go down the same route this time. For, coach Graham Reid has not just ensured India’s return to the Olympic podium after four decades, but also injected a dose of stability that Indian hockey had been craving for. (READ MORE)
Ric Charlesworth stands next to a cutout of World Cup mascot Olly, and goes on a nostalgia trip about his long association with India. He’s been coming to the country even before many players of this generation were born, the Australian legend says. And his decades-long relationship with India has continued – first as a player for his home country and then as coach of the Kookaburras leading them to unprecedented heights.
An outsider who knows the inner workings of Indian hockey, it was on the recommendation of Charlesworth – who had a short stint as technical director of Indian hockey – that Graham Reid, his former assistant with Australia, chose to come to India as head coach. And while India’s early exit from the hockey World Cup may have surprised many, Charlesworth could see the signs: from prolonged celebrations of the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics to losing by big margins coming into the tournament. (Read his interview here)
More than 72 hours had passed but Graham Reid still looked pensive when he led his team into the dugout. Twice in 10 seconds moments before pushback, the India coach described how tough the last couple of days had been for him and the team. And the after-effects of the shock defeat against New Zealand showed even though India eked out a consolation win against Japan.
As the world’s elite teams battle it out in the marquee matches of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India – dispatched to Rourkela after losing the playoff for the quarterfinals – began its quest to be the best among the rest with an emphatic 8-0 win over their Asian rivals. India will now play South Africa in their final match of the World Cup on Saturday.
It took a while for India to shrug off their disappointment but when they finally managed to hit their stride – from the start of the third quarter – they looked unstoppable, almost as if they were venting out all their pent-up frustration from the last three days on a hapless Japanese side. (READ OUR MATCH REPORT BY MIHIR VASAVDA FROM ODISHA)
India coach Graham Reid did not commit to staying on in the role until this year’s Asian Games, saying he ‘assumes’ his contract will be reviewed after the World Cup.
While a post-tournament review is standard, Reid’s response after India’s 8-0 will further add to the speculations around his future with the team, which failed to reach the quarterfinals. (READ MORE)
Olympic champions Belgium will look to overcome a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final here on Sunday.
Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past and Belgium, who made it to the world’s elite just around a decade ago, would seek to achieve that feat and defend their title, which they won in 2018, at the same Kalinga Stadium.
With 11 players aged above 30 and three above 35, Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ of hockey players, who have won the 2018 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics golds, have shown that they are supremely fit and experience matters more than age. Belgium have come with the bulk of team which had won the last edition of the event and Tokyo Games. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa classification match in order to ensure a 9th or 10th place finish. After suffering heartbreak against New Zealand, which eliminated them from the QF contention, India routed Japan 8-0 in their last match. Let's see if they can put down South Africa tonight. Stay tuned for live updates.