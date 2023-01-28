IND vs SA Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: India aim to end on a high against South Africa in classification match

Hockey World Cup Live: India's last match

More than 72 hours had passed but Graham Reid still looked pensive when he led his team into the dugout. Twice in 10 seconds moments before pushback, the India coach described how tough the last couple of days had been for him and the team. And the after-effects of the shock defeat against New Zealand showed even though India eked out a consolation win against Japan.



As the world’s elite teams battle it out in the marquee matches of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India – dispatched to Rourkela after losing the playoff for the quarterfinals – began its quest to be the best among the rest with an emphatic 8-0 win over their Asian rivals. India will now play South Africa in their final match of the World Cup on Saturday.



It took a while for India to shrug off their disappointment but when they finally managed to hit their stride – from the start of the third quarter – they looked unstoppable, almost as if they were venting out all their pent-up frustration from the last three days on a hapless Japanese side. (READ OUR MATCH REPORT BY MIHIR VASAVDA FROM ODISHA)