IND vs ENG women’s double-header postponed after English hockey team members test Covid positive

Following the announcement by the International Hockey Federation (IHF), Hockey India (HI) confirmed that the England women’s team have had to cancel their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on April 2 and 3 due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad. However, the matches between India and England men’s teams will be played as per schedule.

The two world-class teams taking to the field was hugely anticipated as hockey fans around the globe were looking forward to Indian Women’s Team and England take on each other.

Commenting on rescheduling the India-England Women’s matches, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “It is unfortunate that the England Women’s Hockey Team had to cancel their India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar. We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic.”