In defeating England, Germany showed revival of some of their older champion qualities

“The game is over,” said Andre Henning, “when Germany is sitting in the bus or checking out.”

The German coach stood next to the touchline grinning after the 4-2 shootout, joking, and declaring that what was, in the past, hailed as the team’s most dangerous weapon is back to its potent best. Mental strength, the ability to grind down their opponents and win from the most improbable situations.

A couple of yards away, his captain Mats Grambusch turned into a yoga guru, giving tips on how to breathe easily while conjuring some of the most breathtaking moments on the field. His teammate Christopher Ruhr couldn’t stop singing praises of the ‘German genes.’ “We have no other choice,” he said, “than to fight till the last second.” The team was 0-2 down against England before scoring in the 57th and 58th minute.

It was, in Ruhr’s words, Germany’s ‘worst match of the World Cup’. Down two goals, no control over possession, pushed deep into their own half. And when Ruhr’s penalty stroke thudded off the crossbar with less than three minutes to go, it felt like the faint possibility of a late comeback was snuffed out.

But then, Germany did what Germany do – scored two goals in the last two minutes, and dragged the World Cup quarterfinal into a penalty shootout, which they won. And just like that, two evergreen sporting stereotypes played out simultaneously at the Kalinga Stadium – England, who had a great World Cup but for those two minutes, losing on penalties, and Germany, average so far except those couple of minutes, victorious in a match they had no business winning.

Germany’s Christopher Ruhr, right, controls the ball during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Germany at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP) Germany’s Christopher Ruhr, right, controls the ball during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Germany at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP)

After a gap of 12 years, a team that had reached the last four of every World Cup between 1973 to 2010 returned to the stage where it believes it belongs.

It was a heist few saw coming. Germany, the ultimate big-tournament team, seemed to have lost the appetite for a fightback on the evidence of the last few years.

Take the last three European Championships, for instance. In 2017 and 2019, they got thumped in the semifinals by England and the Netherlands, respectively. And in 2021, Germany – a master of protecting leads and closing out games – conceded in the last minute of the final against the Dutch and went on to lose in the penalty shootout.

In the quarterfinal of the last World Cup, they once again let an early advantage slip before losing to eventual champions Belgium. And then, at the Tokyo Olympics, they allowed India to come back into the match and lost the fight for the bronze medal.

Germany had lost their aura – and the plot. A team that personified stability has had five different coaches in the last eight years after having just one person managing them for almost 10 prior years.

“I think we kind of had lost it,” Henning, who took charge of the team after the Tokyo Games, said about the ‘Germany style’.

Henning, 39, belongs to a generation of bold, young coaches. Before the tournament, New Zealand’s Shane McLeod – one of the finest minds of hockey who led Belgium to the world title in 2018 – had tipped the two-time World Champions as a team to watch out for in terms of innovation.

New age coach Andre Henning has drilled in mental strength through simulations that helped Germany overcome the two goal deficit against England to reach World Cup semis. (deutschlandfunk) New age coach Andre Henning has drilled in mental strength through simulations that helped Germany overcome the two goal deficit against England to reach World Cup semis. (deutschlandfunk)

But what Henning has done is take Germany back to their roots. “We retrained it probably,” Henning said. “You can train for something like mental strength just like you train for athletic, tactical and technical strength.”

There’s a secret recipe to the German way, Henning teased, and he of course wouldn’t let it slip. But he also alludes to the power of repetition. “If you lose and lose and lose the big games, then it’s getting more difficult. So, getting out of this loop is very difficult. I don’t know if it’s any kind of rocket science, it’s just preparing to talk and I have special sessions about that,” Henning said.

The players spend hours on the pitch and in meeting rooms simulating match situations, discussing how to behave during those moments and then executing it on the field. “Say you are two-nil down, five minutes to go, what will you do? It’s just nice to have a plan in your pocket,” he said.

Some of the players have individual mental coaches so that their performance graph is one flat line instead of going up and down rapidly. And in training, Henning plays the bad cop; the in-your-face, no-nonsense referee who will rile up players and frustrate them so that during matches, the players remain calm and ready to deal with tricky situations.

Unlike the Indian or Belgian players, who spend a lot of time training together, the Germans, who are spread out all over the country playing for their clubs, are together just for two or three weeks before a major tournament.

In that short window, Henning drills his ideas into their minds so well that it becomes their second nature. He wants them to regain those old levels when German teams could never be written off and won big things.

“The last, big title was in 2013 with the Euros…” he said. The bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, too, he is reminded. But Henning makes a face and plays that medal down, as if an Olympic bronze is some kind of a pedestrian, everyday achievement. “Yeah, well, the bronze… the bronze was okay. Of course, that was a very good tournament. But yeah, they didn’t win the gold medal. That’s what I mean.”

It says everything one wants to know about the German mindset – it’s gold or nothing. At the World Cup, they are two games away from claiming the title. But before they can start dreaming about that, Germany must face an Australian side that – despite surviving a scare against Spain – look in rampaging form.

On the evidence of their performances so far, Germany do not look to be on the same level as the Kookaburras, who along with Belgium are the favourites to lift the trophy. But as they get their mojo back, anyone who bets against Germany risks being proved wrong.

Top four meet in last four

Despite a couple of upsets and shootouts galore, the World Cup has so far stuck to the script with the top four sides of the world making it to the semifinals.

The two semifinal games also follow a larger trend – they’ll be match-ups between two teams that are at the peak of their powers – Australia and Belgium – against sides that are gradually finding their way back to the top.

Semifinal 1: Australia vs Germany (4.30 pm)

Australia booked a semifinal berth following a tense 4-3 win against Spain. (AP) Australia booked a semifinal berth following a tense 4-3 win against Spain. (AP)

World rank

Australia: 1; Germany: 4

Australia came into the World Cup as the prime contenders to dethrone Belgium as world champions but they’d be concerned about two areas in particular – a slow start to the games and a leaky defence, which has allowed eight goals – twice more than their opponents, Germany.

At the same time, Australia have been ruthless up front, scoring two dozen goals in four matches. It will give them confidence going into a game against a stingy and defensive Germany, which tends to soak up pressure in games like these and bank on their mental strength to emerge superior in decisive moments.

This will also be a match where penalty corners could play an important role. Blake Govers and Jeremy Hayward have been in top form for Australia while Germany will hope that their Argentina-born drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat will finally come good in his first tournament for the adopted nation.

Semifinal 2: Belgium vs Netherlands (7 pm)

Bhubaneswar: Belgium player Tom Boon celebrates the first goal against New Zealand via penalty corner conversion in the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup quarter final match, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI01_24_2023_000335B) Bhubaneswar: Belgium player Tom Boon celebrates the first goal against New Zealand via penalty corner conversion in the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup quarter final match, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI01_24_2023_000335B)

World rank

Belgium: 2; Netherlands: 3

It is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, which was evenly contested and won by Belgium via penalty shootout. There is little that separates the two teams even this time.

Belgium are the most experienced team in this World Cup, with half of their squad having more than 250 international appearances each. The reigning world and Olympic champions have shown few weaknesses so far and look like the most complete side of the tournament, having world-class players in every area of the field.

They will start favourites against the Netherlands, who are in a rebuilding phase after a below-par Tokyo Olympics. The Netherlands have barely been tested so far in the World Cup, playing teams who are ranked below them and outside the top eight of the world. While that means they could be fresher compared to Belgium, who’ve had to overcome challenges by Germany in the group stage and a tricky New Zealand in the quarters, it could also be a sudden jump in quality for the young Dutch side.