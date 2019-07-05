Hussain Silver Cup: Hockey Pune march to quarterfinals

Defending champions Excellency Academy along with Krida Prabodhini had to sweat, while Hockey Pune had an easy walk to make the quarterfinals in the 8th Hussain Silver Cup, held at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Thursday.

Advertising

The day began with Hockey Pune, who have run up two-digit scores in both their matches, walking into the last-8 after their opponents, Prabhakar Aspat Academy, had a “no show” resulting in a walkover to Hockey Pune.

On the other hand, two-time champions Excellence Academy were given a run for their money by Railway Police Boys before winning 3-2, while Krida Prabodhini put out Vikram Pillay Academy 4-0.

Excellency Academy found their opponents (Railway Police Boys) a tough nut to crack throughout the game.

Advertising

Harsh Parmar (17th), opening the scoring for the defending champs, before Uday Baramatikar (28th) levelled scores (1-1) with a successful conversion of a penalty corner.

With the game on levels, Aniket Mutthaiya (49th) won it for Excellency Academy.