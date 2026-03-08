Hockey, World Cup qualifiers: Last chance for Salima Tete’s India to book a spot at 2026 World Cup; squad, schedule and where to watch

After missing out on automatic qualification at the Asia Cup last year for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands, the Indian women’s hockey team have one last chance to secure their spot at the marquee tournament. Starting on Sunday, the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad presents three qualification spots for the eight teams involved.

What is at stake at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad?

Hosts India will be up against the likes of England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria in a tournament that will be played in two groups before the semifinals and the crucial third-place playoff decide the final slots for the World Cup. Teams finishing first, second and third in this tournament earn qualification for the 2026 edition. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification.