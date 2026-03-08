Hockey, World Cup qualifiers: Last chance for Salima Tete’s India to book a spot at 2026 World Cup; squad, schedule and where to watch

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
After missing out on automatic qualification at the Asia Cup last year for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands, the Indian women’s hockey team have one last chance to secure their spot at the marquee tournament. Starting on Sunday, the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad presents three qualification spots for the eight teams involved.
What is at stake at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad?
Hosts India will be up against the likes of England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria in a tournament that will be played in two groups before the semifinals and the crucial third-place playoff decide the final slots for the World Cup. Teams finishing first, second and third in this tournament earn qualification for the 2026 edition. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification.
The field is divided into two pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semifinals.
What is the format for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad?
The teams in Hyderabad are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales form Pool B. The winners of both semifinals — and the Bronze medal match — will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth between the qualifiers in Hyderabad and Chile – will also earn a place at the tournament.
Over in the other tournament in Chile, Australia got the job done over Ireland, while the hosts defeated Japan in shootouts, to lock down FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification. Ireland and Japan will play today for a chance at third and a World Cup qualification.
What is India’s squad for FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
India will be keen to bank on strong home support in Hyderabad to produce a superb performance. The team will also be playing under the guidance of recently appointed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to coach the side earlier this year.
India are currently ranked ninth in the world and are the second-highest ranked team in the tournament behind England, who are ranked seventh globally.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Indian team Captain Salima Tete said, “We are really excited to play the qualifiers at home in front of our fans. The team has been preparing very hard for this tournament because we know what is at stake. Every team here is competing for a place in the World Cup, so we expect tough matches from the start.”
She added, “Playing in Hyderabad will be very special for us. The support from the home crowd always gives us extra motivation. Our focus is on taking one match at a time, staying disciplined, and giving our best so that we can deliver strong performances and secure our place in the World Cup.”
GOALKEEPERS: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
MIDFIELDERS: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng
Indian team will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8 March, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9 March and 11 March, respectively. All of India’s matches are at 7.30 pm IST.
The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 matches will be available on Star sports Khel and JioHotstar.