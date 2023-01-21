scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Hockey World Cup: Mid-fielder Hardik Singh ruled out due to hamstring injury

The injured midfielder will be replaced by Raj Kumar Pal.

India mid-fielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of the Hockey World up. (Hockey India)
India have suffered a massive injury blow a day before their crossover match against New Zealand. Midfielder Hardik Singh, who sustained a hamstring injury during India’s match against England, has been ruled out from the tournament.

“Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the Hockey World Cup,” said Hockey India in a statement.

Hardik will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal.

“Overnight we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian Team for Sunday’s match vs New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup matches,” chief coach Coach Graham Reid said.

“While the injury was not as severe as the initial incident suggested, time was not on our side and after our ongoing thorough rehabilitation process and functional and on-field assessment today, it has been decided that we will replace Hardik with Raj Kumar Pal. While it is extremely disappointing for Hardik personally of course, given how well he played in our first two matches, we are excited at the prospects of Raj Kumar joining the group for the remaining World Cup matches,” Reid added.

Having finished second in Pool D, India will need to win against New Zealand in the crossover match on Sunday to make the Quarterfinal.

India will take on New Zealand on January 22.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:42 IST
