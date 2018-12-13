Hockey World Cup 2018: Hours before India vs Netherlands, a Dutch hockey coach grooves to ‘Chak de India’

“Can the DJ please play Chak de India? I’ll dance on that,” Ewout told the host at the fan village at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. With India’s mouthwatering clash against Netherlands just a few hours away, the fans from both the countries had thronged the stadium. The host was conducting a dance session with the Dutch fans and Ewout Pahud de Mortanges, who is a hockey coach back in Netherlands, had to show his moves to win a gift from the official mascot of the tournament.

#HWC2018 #INDvNED A Dutch fan dances on “Chak de India before the start of quarterfinal clash between India and Netherlands pic.twitter.com/tXixpB9kFF — Karan P. Saxena (@karanpsaxena92) 13 December 2018

As soon as the DJ played ‘Chak de India’, the Indian fans joined in with the Dutch fans as a round of bhangra started. With his brilliant dance moves, Ewout, 27, left the Indian crowd mighty impressed. The Indian crowd surrounded him to take selfies and shook hands with him.

“I loved dancing here. I came to India five days ago for the World Cup and for conducting some coaching projects around India,” he said after.

Ewout works as one of the coaches for the Dutch club HC Bloemendaal. He has been a regular visitor to India for coaching seminars and projects, and has learnt a bit of Hindi and Punjabi during his time here. “I love listening to Punjabi music at home. I cannot understand anything, I cannot name the song, but I love the music,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming quarterfinal clash, Ewout said he is expecting a tough contest. “I am really excited to watch the match. It is getting really difficult for the Netherlands in the tournament. And this one will be around 15,000 crazy Indian fans. I hope Netherlands win, but I am sure it is going to be real tight.”

Ewout further added that he reckons the current Indian team has a bright future. “I really liked the Indian team because they are very fit, very talented. I went to Lucknow to watch the Junior World Cup and India beat Australia. I hope they win the World Cup but they might lack experience. But the future looks good for them.”

He added: “The tournament is great for India. It is good for the sport, and even if India do not lift the cup, India are a winner.”

Ewout signed off with his prediction for the night: “It will be 2-1 to Netherlands.” After a few seconds, he added: “I hope, I really really hope.”