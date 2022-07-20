Hockey world cup in India under threat: International federation to dispatch delegation for talks with government, CoA

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has expressed concerns over Hockey India’s ‘ability’ to host the World Cup in January next year, after the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed to respond to its letter sent last week. The world body has demanded the CoA present a detailed timeline for drafting Hockey India’s constitution and conducting elections to ensure India continues to remain the host of the World Cup.

Due to the lack of response from the CoA, the FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation are planning to dispatch a delegation to India to hold talks with the government as well as the CoA.

The World Cup, FIH’s flagship event, is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023.

On Wednesday, FIH’s chief executive Thierry Weil wrote to the three members of the CoA – former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, retired Supreme Court judge Anil Dave and former India international Zafar Iqbal – saying that any further delay in drafting Hockey India’s constitution and conducting elections would only add to their concerns regarding the World Cup.

In his letter, Weil wrote: “In all honesty, the fact that you have not reacted at all to our letter from last week is giving us concerns as to Hockey India’s ability to host the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which is of paramount importance for us. To that extent, should Hockey India Constitution-drafting and elections be delayed any further, this will seriously increase our concerns.”

The Delhi High Court placed Hockey India under a CoA for violation of the Sports Code in May. The court was hearing a petition filed by former India captain Aslam Sher Khan, who challenged the appointment of former FIH and Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra as Hockey India’s ‘life president’. The court struck down the position, which led to Batra resigning as the head of both sporting bodies.

The FIH sent its stern letter to the CoA on the day it appointed its interim president, Egypt’s Seif Ahmed.

The world body said they’re willing to ‘provide any assistance required to amend the Constitution in line with the rules laid-down by the Government of India’. However, it added that the elections must be held ‘expeditiously’.

“We would like to reiterate that elections should take place expeditiously to allow the newly (sic) Executive Board of Hockey India to have adequate time to properly organise the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which is scheduled from 13th to 29th January 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela,” Weil wrote in the letter.

Hockey isn’t the only sport that has been put under pressure by its world body because of the appointment of the CoA and the drafting of the constitution. The All India Football Federation, too, is facing a FIFA ban after the Supreme Court appointed a CoA to draft its constitution and run the day-to-day affairs. Quraishi and Dave are a part of the AIFF CoA as well.